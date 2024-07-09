Windes Announces New Audit Partners
Jeffrey Ehlers and Chase McClung are promoted to partner at one of Southern California’s premier accounting firmsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, announces the appointments of Jeffrey Ehlers and Chase McClung as partners in its Audit & Assurance Services practice.
Jeff joined Windes in 2018 and specializes in financial statement reporting, audit and review services, evaluation of internal controls, and business consulting services for privately held companies and nonprofit organizations. He serves a wide variety of clients in the manufacturing, trucking and transportation, construction, professional service, and nonprofit sectors.
Jeff earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He is the Vice President and Treasurer of the university’s Alumni Association, Los Angeles Chapter, and also sits on the board of the Tichenor Clinic for Children in Long Beach.
Chase joined Windes in 2010. He focuses on audit accounting services, financial statement reporting, and consulting services for privately held companies. As a key member of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory practice, Chase’s technical expertise includes financial due diligence for both buyers and sellers, EBITDA and working capital analyses, quality-of-earnings studies, and review of transaction-related agreements. He serves a wide variety of clients in the construction, oil and gas, business services, manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, and real estate sectors.
Chase has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics with an emphasis in financial accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Jeff and Chase are Certified Public Accountants and members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).
“These are well-deserved promotions for Jeff and Chase,” says Managing Partner Sean McFerson. “Both have been instrumental within their department, demonstrating excellence in practice development and client management. I look forward to the positive impact their leadership will have on the firm and the growth of our Audit & Assurance Services practice."
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
