Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,582 in the last 365 days.

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2024

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2024 BAB had revenues of $883,000 and net income of $146,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $864,000 and net income of $127,000, or a $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue, marketing fund revenue, and franchise fee revenue all increased by a total of $41,000 for the second quarter 2024 compared to second quarter 2023. License fee and other revenue decreased $22,000 in the second quarter ended May 31, 2024 compared to same quarter 2023.

For the six months ended May 31, 2024, revenues were $1,719,000 and net income was $244,000, or $0.03 per share, versus revenues of $1,610,000 and net income of $162,000, or $0.02 per share for the same period in 2023. Royalty revenue, marketing fund revenue, licensing fees and other revenue, and franchise fee revenue all increased for the six months ended May 31, 2024 compared to the same period 2023.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2024, were $696,000, versus $693,000, in 2023. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in marketing fund expenses of $20,000, offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses of $17,000. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2024 were $1,410,000 versus $1,390,000 for May 31, 2023. The $20,000 increase included a $41,000 increase in marketing expenses, offset by a $21,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses in 2024 versus 2023.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact:  BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
   


BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                       
                       
  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  05/31/24   05/31/23   % Change   05/31/24   05/31/23   % Change
REVENUES                      
                       
Royalty fees from franchised stores $513,474     $494,933     3.7 %   $973,163     $937,541     3.8 %
Franchise and area development fee revenue   9,215       7,054     30.6 %     19,461       11,401     70.7 %
Licensing fees and other income   53,513       75,674     -29.3 %     160,101       135,994     17.7 %
Marketing Fund Revenue   306,636       286,739     6.9 %     566,047       525,057     7.8 %
Total Revenue   882,838       864,400     2.1 %     1,718,772       1,609,993     6.8 %
                       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                      
                       
Selling, general and administrative   388,771       405,649     -4.2 %     842,334       862,602     -2.3 %
Depreciation and amortization   981       922     6.4 %     1,961       1,845     6.3 %
Marketing Fund Expenses   306,636       286,739     6.9 %     566,047       525,057     7.8 %
Total Expense   696,388       693,310     0.4 %     1,410,342       1,389,504     1.5 %
                       
Income from operations   186,450       171,090     9.0 %     308,430       220,489     39.9 %
Interest expense   -       -     -       -       -     -  
Interest/other income   16,735       5,438     207.7 %     32,260       5,559     480.3 %
Income taxes   (57,500 )     (50,000 )   15.0 %     (96,500 )     (64,200 )   50.3 %
                       
NET INCOME $145,685     $126,528     15.1 %   $244,190     $161,848     50.9 %
                       
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $0.02     $0.02     N/M
   $0.03     $0.02     N/M
Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508           7,263,508       7,263,508      



You just read:

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more