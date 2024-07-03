H.R. 6614, Maintaining American Superiority by Improving Export Control Transparency Act
H.R. 6614 would require the Department of Commerce to report quarterly to the Congress on license applications, enforcement actions, or other requests for authorization for the export, reexport, release, and in-country transfer of items controlled under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018.
Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 6614 would cost $1 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.