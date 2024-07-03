Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners Release Traffic Plan, Security Map for the 2024 NATO Summit

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by local and federal partners to discuss preparations for the upcoming 75th Anniversary 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, scheduled to take place July 9-11 in Washington, DC. The community is encouraged to plan ahead if traveling through DC and to sign up for alerts by texting NATODC to 888-777. A map of road closures and additional information about the summit will be posted on nsse.dc.gov.

“We have a lot of experience hosting large-scale events in DC, and with the support of our federal and regional partners, we are ready to make sure that next week is a safe and smooth experience for the dozens of world leaders who will be here,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re encouraging residents and visitors to plan ahead, sign up for alerts, and leave extra time and have patience if you are moving to or through Downtown.”

Increased local security measures will be in place in the days leading up to, during, and immediately following the 2024 NATO Summit. There will be traffic, pedestrian, and public transportation impacts in the Downtown area around the Washington Convention Center, Carnegie Library, Mount Vernon Square, Mellon Auditorium, and around the White House Complex. Residences and businesses inside the affected areas will generally be accessible, but vehicles and pedestrians may be required to undergo security screening prior to entering. Members of the community are encouraged to plan accordingly and expect delays throughout the week.

“We are leaning on Washingtonians to do what they have done time and time again: exercise patience and understand that these impacts are needed to keep both summit attendees, visitors, and all our DC residents safe,” said Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Pamela A. Smith. “I want to assure all Washingtonians that MPD is prepared for the NATO Summit, and we’ll continue to work closely with our partners to ensure its security.”

Temporary road and sidewalk closures will be in effect intermittently beginning July 8 as temporary security measures, including anti-scale fencing, is installed. Official closures around the Mellon Auditorium will be in place on the morning of July 9 and will conclude late that evening. Enhanced security measures, to include intermittent street closures, around the White House complex will occur in the afternoon and evening of July 10. Official closures will begin July 8 and run through approximately July 11 in the area around the Washington Convention Center, Carnegie Library, and Mount Vernon Square.



“Though Washingtonians are accustomed to the city hosting international events of this magnitude, we strive to effectively communicate any potential impacts to allow people to make any adjustments to their routines,” said Matt Stohler, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington Field Office. “The U.S. Secret Service and our partners have been actively working with the community to provide the most secure environment while minimizing any impacts to the public.”

The public security map and comprehensive traffic plan, to include a complete list of parking restrictions, road closures, and maritime restrictions, will be available at nsse.dc.gov. The secure areas for the event are divided into a Vehicle Screening Perimeter, shaded in blue on the public security map, and a Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter, shaded in red.



Residences and businesses inside the Vehicle Screening Perimeter will be accessible to the public. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to freely enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter from any area. Vehicles will be permitted to enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter, though they must enter through a vehicle screening point, which are marked as black circles on the map. Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter: The Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed individuals, such as Summit attendees or staff. Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints. Personal vehicles, as well as bicycles and small scooters, will not be permitted to enter the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will not be permitted in the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter.

Trash services, mail, and package delivery will continue in both perimeters; however, schedules will be shifted for service to occur in the overnight and early morning hours. All deliveries entering either perimeter must first go through the Remote Delivery Site located at New York Avenue NW at 6th Street NW for screening. The Remote Delivery Site will be open beginning July 10 at 6:00 a.m. and continue operations until approximately July 11 at 7:30 p.m. All drivers must have a valid driver’s license rated for the vehicle they are driving. Upon completion of the screening process, all delivery vehicles will be sealed and must proceed directly to the security checkpoint. If they arrive at the checkpoint with a broken seal, they will be required to return to the screening site for re-screening.

Public transportation services operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will also be impacted in the area around the event venues. Customers who use Metro stations or bus routes in this area should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays. Please visit nsse.dc.gov for the latest impacts.

“Metro is proud to collaborate with our local and federal partners to make sure visitors, residents, and employees throughout the region can reach their destinations safely and efficiently during this very busy time for the District,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke.

“HSEMA is committed to helping District residents, businesses, visitors, and event attendees prepare for the NATO Summit,” said DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Clint Osborn. “It’s important to have real-time access to information during an event of this magnitude and we strongly encourage our community to sign up for the District’s free text service, putting critical and life safety event updates and information at the public’s fingertips.”

“The FBI Washington Field Office looks forward to working with our federal and local partners to ensure that the 75th NATO Summit is held safely and securely,” said FBI Washington Field Office Intelligence Analyst in Charge Nikki Floris.

District and federal public safety agencies will utilize a free opt-in text service to provide public safety, street closure, weather, and transit updates throughout the NATO Summit. Residents, businesses, and visitors are encouraged to text NATODC to 888-777 to sign up for real-time updates.

The NATO Summit is designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE) by the Secretary of Homeland Security. This designation is based in part on the event’s significance, size, and attendees. Designating an event as NSSE allows for significant resources from the federal government, as well as state and local partners, to be used to ensure a robust security plan is in place.

Any media queries regarding the 2024 NATO Summit security plan or impacts should be directed to [email protected]

