Home Sellers at 580 Rosemary Lane in Tega Cay, SC, Find Success with Luxury Realtor Sally AwadCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selling a home is more than just a transaction; it’s about passing on the cherished memories and unique character of a space to a new owner. This emotional journey can be particularly trying when a property lingers on the market. Such was the case for the homeowners of 580 Rosemary Lane in Tega Cay, SC.
Despite being located in one of the most desirable areas in the greater Charlotte region, this beautiful home remained unsold for over 65 days, even as nearby properties sold within mere days during a bustling spring market. The sellers needed a fresh approach and turned to Luxury-Certified Realtor Sally Awad for help.
Sally Awad, renowned for her expertise in high-end real estate, implemented targeted marketing strategies and personalized touches tailored to the home and its sellers. Her unique approach paid off quickly: the home sold in just two days under her care, fetching more than the asking price.
Why This Success Story Matters
Sally Awad’s swift and successful sale of the Rosemary Lane property highlights the importance of choosing the right real estate professional, especially in today’s competitive market. Her dedication and strategic approach not only brought immediate results but also ensured a financially favorable outcome for the homeowners.
Current Real Estate Trends in North and South Carolina
Sally Awad, a leading luxury real estate consultant, has noted significant trends in the real estate markets of North Carolina and South Carolina. According to recent market data:
North Carolina has seen a 6% year-over-year increase in median home prices, with homes typically selling within 15 days.
South Carolina has experienced a 5% increase in median home prices and an average market duration of 20 days.
These trends indicate a robust and competitive real estate market in both states, highlighting the growing demand for high-end properties.
Note: The statistics are based on general market data trends from sources like Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com. Please verify the latest market data from these sources for editorial accuracy.
In such a dynamic market, the expertise of a luxury real estate consultant like Sally Awad is invaluable. Her proven ability to achieve outstanding results, even under challenging circumstances, sets her apart in the real estate landscape.
About Sally Awad
Sally Awad is a Luxury-Certified Realtor specializing in high-end properties. With her extensive knowledge of the market and personalized service, Sally ensures each client receives exceptional results.
