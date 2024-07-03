Submit Release
A Flutter in the Night-Bat Program at MK Nature Center

The MK Nature Center will be hosting a program about Idaho's bats on July 11 at 8:30 pm. 

Join Idaho's top bat biologists for an informative and exciting night-time program about bats. Learn about Idaho's bats inside while dusk settles, then head out to the pond to use current bat detecting technology to learn what species hunt at the nature center! This program is designed for older children/adults and  is free and open to the public.  The MK Nature Center is located next to Idaho Department of Fish and Game Headquarters at 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, Idaho. For more information call 208 334 2225.

