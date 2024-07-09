New Virtual Role-Player Training Helps Alcohol and Drug Counselors Learn to Supervise Interns

Figure 1 Supervising a Drug & Alcohol Intern Figure 2 Role-Player Jose Perez Figure 3 Practicing Supervision with Jose

Those learning to treat people suffering from substance use and related disorders require supervision. A new product helps supervisors develop needed skills.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), there are numerous requirements to become a certified substance use and related disorders counselor. (Visit NAADAC for a complete list of requirements.) These requirements include “at least three years full-time or 6,000 hours of supervised experience as a substance use disorders/addiction counselor.” But how do experienced counselors learn to share their knowledge and provide clinical supervision to interns and new counselors?

Training Medical Supervision – Substance Abuse and Related Disorders Counseling

The New Jersey Prevention Network (https://www.njpn.org/) provides their state-specific 30-hour Certified Clinical Supervisor course to support ethical and appropriate supervision. To enhance this course the Network elected to partner with SIMmersion to create a role-player training system to help new clinical supervisors develop their supervisory skills. This training provides the opportunity for supervisors to practice conversations with a role-player intern.

The Role-Player Intern

During the practices, users will be speaking with Jose Perez, an intern seeking credentials. This will be the user’s first meeting with him as his supervisor. Jose is a fifty-seven-year-old Hispanic man with a history of substance use disorder. He has been in remission for fourteen years. Jose is just starting his internship and is working through the credentialing process.

Jose will be anxious about his internship and will express his anxiety in different ways. He may outwardly show this anxiety or mask it with defensiveness and bravado about what he's learned through his personal experiences. He may appear overconfident in his skills while overgeneralizing his experiences. These behaviors are typical of what is experienced in real situations, and each practice conversation will provide a different realistic experience.

Practicing the Initial Meeting with the Role-Player

During practices with role-player Jose, supervisors will be taught to establish safe and supportive alliances. More specifically, they will learn to:

1. Ask about Jose's relevant work history and experience

2. Review the meeting's agenda

3. Ask about Jose's expectations for supervision

4. Share trainee’s supervision expectations with Jose

5. Discuss observations

6. Discuss benefits of supervision

7. Ask about Jose's expressed goals for supervision

8. Review the proposed plan for supervision

9. Plan a follow-up meeting

At the same time, these supervisor trainees will learn to use a tone that:

1. Maintains professionalism and respect

2. Fosters a collaborative environment

3. Maintains boundaries

4. Maintains a professional focus

The initial meeting is an opportunity to establish trust, rapport, and clear communication channels, which are essential for effective supervision. Click here to learn more.

Remarks

While this training was designed to meet the needs of the New Jersey Prevention Network, it provides valuable training useful for supervisors throughout our Nation.

About SIMmersion

SIMmersion is dedicated to revolutionizing communication skills training by integrating realistic simulation experiences, interactive content, and comprehensive feedback. With a track record spanning over two decades, SIMmersion has developed numerous NIH-funded simulations that provide students with hands-on practice in scenarios encountered with real-life individuals. Backed by extensive research, these simulations consistently demonstrate their effectiveness in skill acquisition and retention. To learn more about this simulation, other SIMmersion products, and SIMmersion’s PeopleSim® technology, please visit www.simmersion.com.

About the New Jersey Prevention Network

The New Jersey Prevention Network works to create healthier communities by reducing the burden of substance misuse, addiction, and other chronic diseases. They are a multifaceted public health agency that supports substance misuse prevention, addiction treatment, and recovery support programs through collaboration and professional training for all of New Jersey. (Learn more at https://www.njpn.org/)

Funding

Funding was provided by the Addiction Training and Workforce Development Grant from the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Funding was also provided by the Health Resources and Services Administrations (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under grant number 6 M01HP 42503-01-01 and the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) Program. The information, content, and conclusions herein are those of the authors and should not be construed or inferred as the official position or policy of, nor endorsement by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.

