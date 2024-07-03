Donald L. Rieb releases his book 'THE REUNION' which ExploresLove’s Inevitable Path and the Heartache of Separation
EINPresswire.com/ -- With great excitement, Donald L. Rieb announces the release of his new book, “THE REUNION.” The book is a historical romance featuring beautiful characters and a narrative that interweaves the stories of two couples in different eras: Tomasz and Eryka in early 20th-century Kraków and Thomas and Erika in 1970s America.
Tomasz and Eryka meet in a butcher shop in Kraków in 1913 and feel an immediate, inexplicable connection. Their relationship blossoms, but their love is tragically cut short by the outbreak of World War I. During this conflict, Tomasz is gravely injured, and eventually, something terrible happens that separates the lovers!
Donald L. Reib’s pen has beautifully and achingly depicted the characters later in the 1970s; Thomas, a marine returning from the Vietnam War, and Erika, a determined young woman from West Virginia, meet on a bus to Philadelphia. They, too, feel an instant connection reminiscent of Tomasz and Eryka’s bond. As Thomas and Erika navigate their lives, their relationship deepens, suggesting that they are the reincarnations of the earlier couple, destined to reunite and fulfill their love.
With meticulous attention to historical detail and a profound exploration of emotions, the book delves into the concept of love transcending time and space. It suggests that true connections are not confined to a single lifetime but are part of a perpetual journey across different eras, a concept that is sure to captivate and intrigue readers.
Donald L. Rieb has beautifully yet heartbreakingly sketched the character’s destiny in 'THE REUNION,' elevating it beyond just an average romance story. It tells a tale of enduring love that touches the hearts of hopeless romantics, leaving them with a lingering ache. The characters experience deep connections, heartwrenching voyages, and heartfelt moments that resonate with readers long after they've finished the book. Through its twists and turns, the story reminds us that true love can withstand the test of time and overcome any obstacle. It's a book that brings hope and joy, celebrating the eternity of love. If you believe in unexplained chemistry and undying affinity, "THE REUNION" is a story you won't want to miss.
“THE REUNION” is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback. If you want to connect with the author, you can find him at donrieb@yahoo.com
https://a.co/d/0660LR9G
Donald L. Rieb
Tomasz and Eryka meet in a butcher shop in Kraków in 1913 and feel an immediate, inexplicable connection. Their relationship blossoms, but their love is tragically cut short by the outbreak of World War I. During this conflict, Tomasz is gravely injured, and eventually, something terrible happens that separates the lovers!
Donald L. Reib’s pen has beautifully and achingly depicted the characters later in the 1970s; Thomas, a marine returning from the Vietnam War, and Erika, a determined young woman from West Virginia, meet on a bus to Philadelphia. They, too, feel an instant connection reminiscent of Tomasz and Eryka’s bond. As Thomas and Erika navigate their lives, their relationship deepens, suggesting that they are the reincarnations of the earlier couple, destined to reunite and fulfill their love.
With meticulous attention to historical detail and a profound exploration of emotions, the book delves into the concept of love transcending time and space. It suggests that true connections are not confined to a single lifetime but are part of a perpetual journey across different eras, a concept that is sure to captivate and intrigue readers.
Donald L. Rieb has beautifully yet heartbreakingly sketched the character’s destiny in 'THE REUNION,' elevating it beyond just an average romance story. It tells a tale of enduring love that touches the hearts of hopeless romantics, leaving them with a lingering ache. The characters experience deep connections, heartwrenching voyages, and heartfelt moments that resonate with readers long after they've finished the book. Through its twists and turns, the story reminds us that true love can withstand the test of time and overcome any obstacle. It's a book that brings hope and joy, celebrating the eternity of love. If you believe in unexplained chemistry and undying affinity, "THE REUNION" is a story you won't want to miss.
“THE REUNION” is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback. If you want to connect with the author, you can find him at donrieb@yahoo.com
https://a.co/d/0660LR9G
Donald L. Rieb
Hemingway Publishers
+1 9312848107
email us here