OPTIMAS Now Available from The Peer Group

Give Your Skin a More Youthful, Revitalized Appearance with Breakthrough Radiofrequency Microneedling Skin Treatments from The Northern New Jersey Team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peer Group, offering leading-edge approaches to skin care in New Jersey—in addition to surgical cosmetic procedures—is now providing a breakthrough treatment to transform your skin: OPTIMAS. There are five non-invasive approaches available from the practice’s OPTIMAS workstation: Lumecca, Morpheus8, Morpheus8 Body, DiolazeXL, and Vasculaze. Each of these state-of-the-art treatments from the OPTIMAS system is designed to address specific aesthetic concerns, making it easier for patients to reach their desired skincare goals.



Morpheus8 is a treatment that combines the benefits of both microneedling and radiofrequency (RF) to generate more youthful-looking skin. Its ultra-thin needles give off RF energy as they are stamped into the skin. The resulting controlled injury triggers increased production of collagen and elastin (two proteins that help keep your skin smooth, plump, and youthful), which is further enhanced by the RF delivery. Morpheus8—and Morpheus8 Body, in particular—enables practitioners to treat patients on a deeper level than any other similar technique. It can target fat cells as well!

Lumecca, an intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment, is highly effective for pigmented and vascular lesions. Advanced laser hair removal treatments with DiolazeXL safely and gently remove unwanted body hair with high peak power. Finally, the Vasculaze technology can alleviate a variety of facial and leg vein issues—such as spider veins and port wine stains—with precise, effective treatments.

The Peer Group also provides many other treatments and procedures for the face and body, including non-surgical options to enhance the look of the skin, such as BOTOX®, DAXXIFY™, dermal fillers, skin tightening treatments, laser skin resurfacing, and non-RF microneedling.

For more information about the best approaches for skin care, contact New Jersey’s The Peer Group. Call 973-822-3000 or fill out a contact form to request an appointment if you would like to learn more about Morpheus8 and other treatments from the OPTIMAS platform.