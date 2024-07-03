Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for July is approximately 7% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $9.60 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.





Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 9.175 3.070 12.245 Commercial 9.155 2.986 12.141 Industrial 8.884 2.030 10.914 Farm 9.133 5.788 14.921 Irrigation 8.771 0.000 8.771 Oil & Gas 8.827 11.727 20.554 Lighting 6.072 3.332 9.404 Farm - REA Beaver REA 9.133 5.273 14.406 Borradaile REA 9.133 4.903 14.036 Braes REA 9.133 5.016 14.149 Claysmore REA 9.133 6.853 15.986 Devonia REA 9.133 4.857 13.990 Heart River REA 9.133 3.794 12.927 Kneehill REA 9.133 5.122 14.255 Mackenzie REA 9.133 4.280 13.413 Myrnam REA 9.133 4.614 13.747 Zawale REA 9.133 4.016 13.149

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com