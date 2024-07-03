Submit Release
TN AG Jonathan Skrmetti Issues Statement on Court Issuing Nationwide Halt to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Unlawful Rule

Stops the Biden administration’s rule which would have gone into effect Friday

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 | 11:20am

“Today a federal court said no to the Biden administration’s attempt to illegally force every health care provider in America to adopt the most extreme version of gender ideology,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “The administration has over and over again issued regulations that mangle the law to advance an ideological agenda. This case is just one of many examples of Tennessee working with other states to block the unlawful abuse of regulatory power. Today’s order puts the rule on pause while we keep fighting to ensure this illegal rule never goes into effect.”

Read the full opinion here.

