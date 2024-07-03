3rd International Singles Studies Conference to be Held July 5th

PHEONIX, AR, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Legacy Radio recently aired an episode dedicated to the 3rd International Single Studies Conference, which will be held in Boston, MA, US, this week. Host Christine J. Erickson, spoke with guests Dr. Geoff MacDonald and Dr. Elyakim Kislev, who co-chair the conference with Dr. Ketaki Chowkhani.

The emergence of Singles Studies as a discipline is both a welcome advancement in education and research and an acknowledgment of the millions of people who are single by choice and circumstance. In this episode, Dr. MacDonald and Dr. Kislev offer detailed insight on the landscape of singlehood and singles studies, and discuss what is required to ensure equality for and inclusion of single people everywhere. This episode of New Legacy Radio is available on-demand here: Single Studies: Global Dimensions & Interdisciplinary Discourse

The 3rd international Singles Studies Conference seeks to bring together a community of thinkers and professionals who are pushing the boundaries of our understanding of singlehood, in its various dimensions. Over 50 presenters from around the world, many of whom are leaders in the field of singles studies, will participate in three parallel streams.

The conference will be held at the Boston Hilton Park Plaza Hotel on July 5, 2024, and virtually via Zoom, and is organized by the International Single Studies Association (ISSA). The Association is comprised of over 100 academics who are based in universities in North America, Europe, Israel, India, Australia and Taiwan. The conference is free to attend. The conference registration form can be accessed here.

Tune in to New Legacy Radio live and on-demand: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4062

If you have questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com

About Dr. Geoff MacDonald:

Geoff MacDonald, PhD, Geoff MacDonald, PhD is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Waterloo. He is a Fellow of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology and the International Association for Relationship Research, as well as the former lead editor of the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Dr. MacDonald's lab focuses on singlehood, relationships, and well-being.

About Dr. Elyakim Kislev:

Elyakim Kislev, PhD is a senior lecturer in the School of Public Policy and Governance at the Hebrew University, specializing in relationships, technology, loneliness, and singles studies. Kislev holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Columbia University and three master's degrees in counseling, public policy, and sociology. He received the U.S. Department of State Fulbright Fellowship and the Award for Outstanding Fulbright Scholars. Dr. Kislev is the author of Happy Singlehood: The Rising Acceptance and Celebration of Solo Living, published by the University of California Press. The book has been translated into Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Hebrew, Romanian, and several other languages, and featured in several publications and on top media outlets.

About Host, Christine J. Erickson:

Christine J. Erickson (she/her) is the founder of New Legacy Institute (NLI), the first and only global institute focused on the real-world impact of pronatalist culture and policy. NLI is committed to achieving equity & inclusion in all life domains and phases, for people without children. The Institute calls for the equal, protected status of all people, regardless of one’s reproductive and relationship experiences. Christine has consulted widely on women’s legal rights, gender equity and global development initiatives. She is an experienced leadership advisor, global executive and social entrepreneur. Christine has an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.