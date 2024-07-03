Aqua Lab Launches Chemical-Free Pools in Scottsdale, Arizona for Safer, Eco-Friendly Swimming

Scottsdale, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

Aqua Lab has announced a new line of chemical-free pool systems for homeowners in Scottsdale, AZ. These systems aim to provide a safer and more eco-friendly way to keep pools clean and healthy without the need for traditional, harsh chemicals.

“We’re excited to bring these innovative pool systems to Scottsdale,” said Brendan Mullins, CEO of Aqua Lab. “Our goal is to provide residents with clean and safe swimming environments that don’t rely on chemical treatments.”

The chemical-free pool systems use advanced filtration and natural cleaning methods to keep pools clear and safe for swimmers. This reduces the dangers associated with chemical exposure, making pools safer for families, pets, and the environment. The system also promises easier maintenance for pool owners, potentially reducing the time and costs involved in pool upkeep. Interested parties can learn more about these innovative solutions by visiting the Aqualab website.

Traditional pool maintenance often requires using chlorine and other chemicals to keep the water clean. However, these substances can cause health problems for swimmers, such as skin and eye irritation and respiratory issues. Additionally, pool chemicals can harm the surrounding environment when water is drained or spills occur. By offering chemical-free pool options in Scottsdale, AZ, Aqua Lab addresses these concerns directly. For those looking for detailed information on maintaining pool water quality, Aqualab offers a range of pool services aimed at ensuring pools are clean, pure, and free from harmful chemicals.

“By offering chemical free pools in Scottsdale, we’re addressing the growing concern about the health and environmental impacts of traditional pool maintenance,” said Jane Smith, Aqua Lab’s product manager. “Our systems provide an effective and eco-friendly alternative.”

Scottsdale residents, who are increasingly interested in sustainable and health-conscious living, will likely find Aqua Lab's chemical-free pool systems appealing. These systems work for various pool sizes and types, meaning they can meet the needs of many homeowners in the community.

To appreciate the impact of these new systems, it helps to understand the technologies they use. One key method is mineral ionization, which releases charged particles into the water to kill harmful bacteria and algae. This approach is as effective as chlorine but without the health risks. Another method is biological filtration, which uses beneficial bacteria to break down contaminants naturally. Together, these solutions help Aqua Lab offer a cleaner and safer pool system.

Another major benefit of these chemical-free pool systems serving Scottsdale, AZ is the reduced maintenance demands. Traditional pools need constant monitoring of chemical levels and frequent additions of chemicals to keep the water safe. Over time, this can be both time-consuming and expensive. Aqua Lab's systems simplify this by keeping the water clean and safe through natural processes, requiring less intervention from the pool owner.

Aqua Lab supports Scottsdale residents transitioning to chemical-free pool systems with detailed consultations before installation, professional installation services by certified technicians, and ongoing maintenance support to ensure systems work efficiently. The customer service team is available to answer questions and address concerns throughout the pool system's lifespan. To further assist customers, Aqualab provides a wealth of resources including blogs, white papers, installation guides, FAQs, and maintenance manuals available on their website.

Besides serving homeowners, Aqua Lab sees potential to expand its offerings to commercial properties like hotels, public pools, and recreational facilities in Scottsdale and beyond. Future product developments are already being planned to cater to a broader audience, ensuring that clean, safe, and chemical-free swimming environments become more accessible.

For more information about Aqua Lab’s chemical free pool options in Scottsdale, AZ, interested parties can visit the company's website. Here, they can find detailed product descriptions, customer testimonials, and case studies. The customer service team is also available through multiple channels for personalized inquiries and support.

Aqua Lab’s commitment to quality and sustainability aims to set new industry standards, ensuring that Scottsdale’s pools stay safe, clean, and chemical-free for years to come. The company welcomes feedback from customers to continuously improve and adapt its offerings, understanding that real-world experiences are invaluable for ongoing innovation.

In conclusion, Aqua Lab's introduction of chemical-free pool systems is a significant step forward in pool maintenance technology. By reducing the reliance on harmful chemicals, these new systems promote healthier living environments and sustainability. Aqua Lab aims to lead the way in providing safer and more eco-friendly pool options through comprehensive support and continuous innovation. They are dedicated to promoting chemical free pools Scottsdale, AZ and offering reliable chemical-free pool systems serving Scottsdale.

###

For more information about Aqua Lab, contact the company here:



Aqua Lab

Brendan Mullins

888-484-2782

hello@aqualab.is

16211 N Scottsdale Rd

A6A #116

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Brendan Mullins