Mortgage Rates Increase

MCLEAN, Va., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.95 percent. This week’s results include an adjustment for the observance of Independence Day.



“Mortgage rates increased this week, coming in just under seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Both new home and pending home sales are down, causing active listings to rise. We are still expecting rates to moderately decrease in the second half of the year and given additional inventory, price growth should temper, boding well for interested homebuyers.”



News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.95 percent as of July 3, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.86 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.81 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.25 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.16 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.24 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

