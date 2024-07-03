Electron Microscopy Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9.38 Billion by 2033

The global electron microscopy market size is calculated at USD 4.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 9.38 billion by 2033, registering a solid CAGR of 8% between 2024 and 2033.

According to Precedence Research, the global electron microscopy market size is predicted to grow from USD 4.21 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 9.38 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2033. The electron microscopy market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, increased government initiatives, and advanced technology.



The electron microscopy market encompasses the scientific and industrial sectors focused on the development, production, and application of electron microscopes. Electron microscopy (EM) is a microscope that employs electron beams to analyze things at the nanoscale. It works on the same principles as an optical microscope but focuses electrons on an object. Dehydration, staining, cryofixation, embedding, fixation, sputter coating, and freeze-fracture are some of the techniques used.

EMs employ digital screens, image analysis software, computer interfaces, and a low vacuum chamber. Scanning electron microscope (SEM) and transmission electron microscope (TEM) are types of electron microscopes. TEMs are strong, creating pictures as small as 1 nanometer, whereas SEMs are utilized to get topography information. Gemology, metallurgy, biology, medical and forensic science, and nanotechnologies are among the scientific domains where electron microscopes are used.

Electron Microscopy Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Type, 2020 to 2023



Type 2020

2021 2022 2023 Scanning Electron Microscopy 2,729.5 2,900.3 3,093.5 3,308.8 Transmission Electron Microscopy 759.6 801.6 849.1 901.9

Electron Microscopy Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Application, 2020 to 2023

Application 2020 2021 2022 2023 Life Sciences 886.5 935.8 991.5 1,053.5 Material Sciences 775.4 826.8 884.9 949.7 Semiconductors 1,283.0 1,359.9 1,446.8 1,543.6 Nanotechnology 337.9 363.2 391.8 423.8 Others 206.3 216.3 227.6 240.1

Electron Microscopy Market Key Insight

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 35.9% in 2023

By Application, the life sciences segment has held a major revenue share of 25.02% in 2023.

By Type, the scanning electron microscopes segment has captured the highest revenue share of 78.58% in 2023.



U.S. Electron Microscopy Market Size and Forecast

The U.S. electron microscopy market size reached USD 1.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around 2.60 USD billion by 2033, growing at a solid CAGR of 7.88% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the electron microscopy market in 2023. The global market for electron microscopes is quickly rising since there is an increasing demand for sophisticated and enlarged images of things as small as a few nanometers. These microscopes use an electron-optical lens to create images at magnifications of up to 10,000,000X on a shorter wavelength. They have applications in a variety of sectors, including data storage, medical care, material research, and biology and life science.

As biological and biotechnological research has expanded, so has the demand for microscopes that allow end users to examine magnified representations of cells and materials. Furthermore, the production of automobiles and automotive parts has created a need for magnified and detailed photographs.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries are actively collaborating with international manufacturers and research institutions to advance EM technology. This includes partnerships for technology transfer, joint research projects, and training programs to enhance the skills of researchers and technicians. Local manufacturers in countries like China and Japan are increasingly developing advanced EM systems tailored to regional market needs. These systems often feature innovations in imaging capabilities, automation, and software integration, making them competitive in both domestic and global markets.

Scope of Electron Microscopy Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Electron Microscopy Market Size by 2033 USD 9.38 Billion Electron Microscopy Market Size in 2024 USD 4.51 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 8% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Type, End User, Application and Regins Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Electron Microscopy Market Report Highlights

Application Insights

The life sciences segment dominated the electron microscopy market in 2023. Electron microscopes are commonly used in research labs, nanotechnology centers, and universities to examine specimens in detail and learn about their function. These insights may subsequently be utilized by other organizations, such as industrial enterprises, to better understand the function of particles or materials in a system.

Electron microscopy is also employed in life sciences to investigate disease molecular nature, the 3D structure of biological tissues or cells, virus detection, and protein structure. These discoveries can then be shared with corporate research institutes, who utilize the knowledge to give remedies, such as developing drugs to modify the findings. Overall, electron microscopy is critical for understanding and tackling a wide range of scientific and industrial concerns.

Type Insights

The scanning electron microscopes segment dominated the electron microscopy market in 2023. SEMs are flexible equipment utilized in a variety of scientific and industrial applications, notably solid materials characterization. They offer topographical, morphological, and compositional data, as well as surface fracture detection, surface contamination testing, qualitative chemicals tests, microstructure analysis, chemical composition fluctuations, and crystalline structure identification.

SEMs are important research instruments in domains such as life science, gemology, biology, forensic science, medicine, and metallurgy. They also have actual industrial uses, including semiconductor inspection, tiny product manufacturing, and microchip assembly. The benefits of SEMs are their wide variety of applications, detailed imaging, and varied information. They are simple to use with adequate training and contemporary technology, enabling digital data collection.

Browse More Insights:

Electron Microscopy Market Dynamics

Driver

New technologies

New technologies are key drivers for the growth of the electron microscopy market. Cryo-EM is a workflow/microscopy created to investigate biological samples in their natural condition, overcoming the problem of water removal during traditional sample preparation techniques. The approach keeps materials at freezing temperatures during preparation and TEM analysis, making it ideal for examining protein structure in its original state.

Cryo-EM has been particularly beneficial in examining protein-based biopharmaceuticals, such as the protein structures found in the new coronavirus spikes. It can also be used to capture photos of materials such as bacteria and generate 3D reconstruction images via cryo-EM tomography.

Microscopy

In-situ TEM as new technology

In-situ TEM is an emerging research topic that uses specific environmental holders to track dynamic activities at the near-atomic scale. This method can provide information about bone healing and hard tissue repair, as well as the involvement of bacteria in metal cycling in the environment. It has also been used to investigate host-pathogen interactions, revealing novel rules of engagement.

Furthermore, in-situ TEM has been utilized to investigate the oxidation process of the Ni-based alloy 600, which is employed in pressurized water reactor nuclear power systems.

Restraint

Technological barriers

Electron microscopy is a highly specialized tool for biological study, although it has limits. It cannot evaluate live specimens owing to electron scattering; hence, samples must be analyzed in a vacuum. Furthermore, electron microscopy generates only black-and-white images that must be fraudulently colorized. Artifacts may be present in the photos, necessitating specialist knowledge of sample preparation methods.

Electron microscopes are costly and may not be appropriate for projects with little funding. However, they can be equivalent to alternatives such as confocal light microscopes; therefore, investing in a basic electron microscope is worthwhile. Despite their benefits, electron microscopes are huge and bulky, necessitating plenty of laboratory space. They are particularly sensitive to magnetic fields and vibrations, so caution must be made during installation.

Opportunity

Ultrafast electron microscopy

Ultrafast imaging and diffraction have transformed the study of structural dynamics at the nanoscale, making them a critical area for future electron microscopy. Ultrafast electron microscopy combines conventional electron microscopy with femtosecond short electron pulses to detect electronic and atomic motion at their native time and length scales. Current devices attain ultimate space-time resolution in the single electron limit, but a good image requires millions of shots to be obtained.

To maintain electron beam quality, single-shot ultrafast electron microscopes require longer electron pulses. Photocathode RF guns designed for x-ray free electron lasers (XFEL) can produce over 107 electrons per pulse, multi-MeV energy, and electron beams that are less than ps long. These MeV electron beams feature a strong acceleration gradient, which reduces electron-electron repulsion effects while increasing beam brightness.

Electron Microscopy Market Top Companies

JEOL Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Olympus Corp.

Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corp.

Carl Zeiss



Recent Developments

In May 2024 , Hitachi High-Tech introduced the SU3900SE and SU3800SE High-Resolution Schottky Scanning Electron Microscopes, which enable precise and efficient observation of big and heavy objects at the nanoscale. The SU3900SE specimen stage can monitor specimens weighing up to 5 kg, which improves the process efficiency. The instruments also have a 5-axis motorized stage and a camera navigation capability for added convenience.





Hitachi High-Tech introduced the SU3900SE and SU3800SE High-Resolution Schottky Scanning Electron Microscopes, which enable precise and efficient observation of big and heavy objects at the nanoscale. The SU3900SE specimen stage can monitor specimens weighing up to 5 kg, which improves the process efficiency. The instruments also have a 5-axis motorized stage and a camera navigation capability for added convenience. In February 2024 , Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have shown that pricey aberration-corrected microscopes are no longer required to achieve microscopic resolution. This accomplishment stems from electron ptychography, a novel approach that employs computing to improve the resolution of electron microscopes, which has considerably expanded the area of microscopy in the previous 5-6 years.



, Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have shown that pricey aberration-corrected microscopes are no longer required to achieve microscopic resolution. This accomplishment stems from electron ptychography, a novel approach that employs computing to improve the resolution of electron microscopes, which has considerably expanded the area of microscopy in the previous 5-6 years. In February 2024, to investigate crystal structure with nanoscale spatial precision, the researchers used unsupervised machine learning algorithms and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM). It employs dimensionality reduction methods like non-negative matrix factorization and hierarchical clustering. The study exposes an amorphous matrix and crystalline precipitates in high-pressure-annealed metallic glass, allowing for detailed bimodal studies of material nanostructures.



Market Segmentation

By Type

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)

Others



By End User

Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Others



By Application

Lifesciences

Material Sciences

Semiconductors

Nanotechnology

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



