Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,688 in the last 365 days.

Appeal launched to support people impacted by Hurricane Beryl

OTTAWA, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Hurricane Beryl Appeal to help those affected by the hurricane.

The Red Cross is working to help those impacted by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean region as quickly as possible. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate relief, support recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities for future events. The activities and areas impacted may evolve based on emerging needs and compounding future events.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Hurricane Beryl Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources
@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog
Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross
Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS
English Media: 1-877-599-9602
French Media: 1-888-418-9111


Primary Logo

You just read:

Appeal launched to support people impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more