Appeal launched to support people impacted by Hurricane Beryl

OTTAWA, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Hurricane Beryl Appeal to help those affected by the hurricane.

The Red Cross is working to help those impacted by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean region as quickly as possible. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate relief, support recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities for future events. The activities and areas impacted may evolve based on emerging needs and compounding future events.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Hurricane Beryl Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

