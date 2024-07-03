National Bar Association, National Business League, National Medical Association and Others Launch Joint Initiative
Black Professional Organizations Meet with White House and Congressional Black Caucus Leaders to Empower and Protect African American Communities
The NBA is committed to ensuring Black Americans have equal access to justice and educational opportunities. This collaboration enables us to leverage our collective strength to make a profound impact”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three of the United States' oldest and largest Black professional organizations, the National Bar Association (NBA), National Business League (NBL), and National Medical Association (NMA) are proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at addressing critical issues impacting Black communities. This joint effort will focus on protecting pathways to education, enhancing wealth opportunities for entrepreneurs and workers, improving healthcare access, reducing health disparities, and strengthening legal advocacy for Black Americans. On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the National Black Professional Organizations hosted a meeting with the White House and CBC with a bipartisan agenda.
Dominique D. Calhoun, president of the NBA said, "The NBA is committed to ensuring Black Americans have equal access to justice and educational opportunities. This collaboration enables us to leverage our collective strength to make a profound impact."
In light of the recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which has significant implications for educational equity and affirmative action, these organizations recognize the urgent need to unite our longstanding legacies, resources, and professional expertise. This decision underscores the importance of our collective mission to safeguard and advance the rights and opportunities of Black Americans across various sectors. Our collective efforts will include:
Pathways to Education: The NBA, NBL, and NMA are committed to fostering educational opportunities that ensure Black students have access to quality education from primary school through higher education. Our organizations will work to develop scholarship programs, mentorship initiatives, and educational resources that support academic achievement and professional development.
Protecting Wealth Opportunities: Economic empowerment is a cornerstone of this collaboration. The NBL will spearhead efforts to support Black entrepreneurs and workers by providing essential resources for business development, financial literacy, and wealth generation. By advocating for policies that promote equitable economic opportunities, we aim to close the generational wealth and enterprise ownership gap in Black communities.
Healthcare Access and Equity: The NMA continues to be the leading authority for justice in medicine. The NMA leads initiatives to improve healthcare access and outcomes for Black Americans. This includes advocating for policies that address health disparities, expanding access to quality healthcare services, and diversifying the healthcare workforce. Our goal is to ensure that disadvantaged communities receive the care and support necessary to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.
Legal Advocacy: The NBA will continue to provide robust legal advocacy to protect the civil rights of Black Americans. This includes challenging discriminatory practices, promoting justice reform, and ensuring that Black people have fair representation within the legal system. Our collective voice will be crucial in advocating for laws and policies that uphold equality and justice.
"Enterprise ownership and development are the cornerstones of economic sustainability for Black American communities,” said Ken L. Harris., Ph.D., president and CEO of the NBL. “The NBL is proud to join forces with the NBA and NMA to protect and promote global wealth-building opportunities for Black Americans."
Through this historic partnership, the NBA, NBL, and NMA reaffirm their commitment to protecting and advancing the rights and opportunities of Black communities. Together, we will work tirelessly to create a more just, equitable, and prosperous future.
“Healthcare is a fundamental human right,” said Yolanda Lawson, MD, president of the NMA. “The NMA is committed to addressing the health disparities that disproportionately affect Black Americans and ensuring access to quality health care for all.”
About the National Bar Association:
Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly African American attorneys and judges. The NBA is dedicated to advancing the interests of the African American community through legal advocacy, education, and professional development. To learn more about the NBA, please visit https://nationalbar.org.
About the National Business League:
Founded in 1900 by Booker T. Washington, the National Business League is the first and largest trade association for Black businesses and entrepreneurs of African descent. The NBL is committed to empowering Black-owned businesses through economic advocacy, enterprise training, and development initiatives throughout the Pan-African diaspora. To learn more about the NBL, please visit https://www.nationalbusinessleague.org.
About the National Medical Association:
Founded in 1895, the NMA is the nation's oldest and largest organization representing Black physicians and health professionals in the U.S. and promotes the collective interests of physicians and patients of African descent. We serve as the voice of Black physicians and a leading voice for parity in medicine, elimination of health disparities, and promotion of optimal health. To learn more about the NMA, please visit https://www.nmanet.org.
