Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Millican Nurseries, LLC to SiteOne Landscape Supply

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Millican Nurseries, LLC by SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Millican Nurseries located in Chichester, New Hampshire is a leading nursery products distributor that has been serving New England with quality products and terrific customer service for over 40 years. 

"SiteOne Landscape Supply is a natural choice to continue the legacy that our team has built serving customers with the best nursery products," said John Bryant, co-owner of Millican Nurseries.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is the largest and only full product line national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

For more information, contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com or call 203-389-8400 x201


