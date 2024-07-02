Submit Release
NHS England statement on industrial action: Tuesday 2 July 2024

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director said: “This round of industrial action has now ended, and staff will work quickly to rebook appointments that have been impacted.

“I would like to thank NHS staff for their incredible efforts during the last 5 days and patients who have continued to use services as normal during an extremely challenging time.

“As ever, 999 and A&E are there for life-threatening emergencies, while 111 on the NHS App, online, or by phone can be used for other health concerns”.

