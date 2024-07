In this situation, the European Commission has rightly initiated a process to focus on the EU’s own vulnerabilities and to strengthen the coordination of external economic policy decision processes beyond trade policy. Regard­less of the outcome of the US presidential election in 2024 – and in order to reduce dependence on an authoritarian China – the European Commission and the governments of the member states should work together with companies to further develop de-risking strategies and to control critical technologies. The Commission’s recently published package of measures on economic security is an important step in this direction.

US foreign policy views the economy across party lines as being part of “national security” – especially vis-à-vis China. In its competition with China, the United States is increasingly resorting to coercive economic instruments, some of which can also apply to companies in third countries. These are primarily tariffs, financial sanctions as well as export and investment controls.

Issues and Recommendations

The United States increasingly views the economy as part of its national security, and China is seen as the greatest threat to US national security across party lines. In order to prevent China’s rise to an economically, technologically and ultimately militarily superior power, the United States is prepared to use all avail­able foreign policy tools. Even under President Barack Obama, there was a growing willingness to use coer­cive economic instruments in the competition with China to achieve technological supremacy. President Donald Trump introduced a whole range of such instruments against China. President Joe Biden held on to them and even sharpened some of them to increase their effectiveness. The US Congress also passed several resolutions and laws to tighten foreign economic policy instruments. Regardless of the out­come of the 2024 presidential election, the next US administration will maintain this course.

Trump was the first US president since Richard Nixon to bring about a 180-degree turnaround in the country’s strategic approach towards Beijing. In the US National Security Strategy (NSS) under Trump, China was declared to be the greatest foreign and security policy threat for the first time. In order to put Beijing in its place, the Trump administration used a trade policy statute from the Cold War that allowed it to take action against the theft of intellectual prop­erty with comprehensive tariffs. The tariffs imposed unilaterally by the United States provoked countermeasures and triggered a Sino-American trade con­flict. Trump ultimately failed in his attempt to force China to give in and abandon its aggressive trade practices. He also failed to achieve his goal of reduc­ing the US trade deficit in a sustainable way. Other coercive economic instruments, such as export con­trols, investment restrictions and sanctions, on the other hand, fundamentally changed the course to­wards China because they made it considerably more difficult for Beijing to access critical technologies. In doing so, Trump actively disregarded the interests of allies and partners and imposed tariffs on them as well. He later forced their companies to take meas­ures against China. They were given a choice to either stop economic exchanges with companies or individ­uals targeted by US sanctions or lose access to the US market and be cut-off the US-dollar-based financial system. This provoked resistance from US allies, al­though in some cases their interests coincided with those of Washington.

As president, Biden has continued his predecessor’s strategic course towards China. However, Biden wanted to avoid the mistake of going it alone against America’s main strategic challenger by involving allied states in many decisions from the outset. Unlike in Trump’s NSS, both systemic competition with authoritarian China and cooperation with allies are anchored as priorities in his successor’s NSS. However, Biden’s top priority is the economic stability of the US middle class, not least to strengthen US democracy. All for­eign policy measures must be geared towards this.

Biden is linking competition with China with the aim of strengthening the United States’ own economic power and democracy. To this end, the Biden admin­istration has developed and gradually implemented the “Foreign Policy for the Middle Class” strategy. Undoubtedly, Biden has tried to protect US companies from export competition, relying on protectionist measures such as tariffs, even though numerous em­pirical studies show that these do not help the major­ity of US workers. He is sticking to import tariffs, which affect around two-thirds of the volume of imports from China – primarily in order to exert further pressure on China in terms of foreign and security policy.

Beyond coercive measures against China, Biden is focusing on advancing the US economy through a new industrial policy. In doing so, Washington is pro­moting areas in which dependence on other countries, above all China, has increased in recent decades. In addition, the development and production of state-of-the-art technologies is to be relocated to, or ex­panded in, the United States. In particular, the trans­fer of critical technologies to China is to be controlled and, if necessary, prevented. As the Biden adminis­tration explained, it is pursuing an approach (“small yard, high fence”) focused on individual economic sectors that does not call China’s economic growth into question. It remains to be seen to what extent this narrow approach will continue.

Independent of the 2024 presidential election out­come, the United States is unlikely to change its for­eign policy course towards China. Under Trump, the US-China conflict could escalate more easily than under Biden, as there would be even fewer areas left for foreign policy cooperation. Working with China on climate policy would be almost inconceivable because the majority of Republicans reject both. Co­operation on standards for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) would also seem unlikely. Furthermore, under a Republican presidency, important progress on the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), such as subsidy rules or dispute settle­ment, would be virtually impossible.

If Trump were to return to the presidency, the Euro­pean Union (EU) would once again be under pressure to comply with his demands – primarily because it is still dependent on the United States for security policy. Germany would be particularly vul­nerable to Trump’s threats, such as tariffs on cars, due to the importance of the United States as an ex­port market. It is clear that Trump would be prepared to link security guarantees with economic quid pro quos in order to advance his interests. As evidenced during his 2017–2021 presidency, attempts by indi­vidual countries to get permanent “good deals” in bi­lateral negotiations with Trump are usually fruit­less. Making him aware of the raw economic costs of doing so may be the only way to prevent him from pulling out of Europe militarily. Investments in the United States and the economic involvement of US companies in the EU are therefore also central to alliance secu­rity. Berlin and Brussels should take this geo­political factor into account when making decisions on industrial and investment promotion, including subsidies. The European response to Trump’s return should not be “more investment from and into China”.

Even in the event of a continued Democratic presi­dency, the demands from the US Congress and the public to take a firm economic stand towards Beijing are unlikely to abate. The EU and Germany must be prepared for Washington to expect more involvement from them in coercive measures against China. In order to better assess threats to the EU’s security and swiftly implement joint measures, the next European Commission should establish an Economic Security Council. At the same time, the German government should continue to support the EU’s course and not isolate itself by unilaterally pursuing German inter­ests that contradict the positions of other member states. However, Germany should use its influence with other EU members to conclude important, long-term trade agreements as quickly as possible, thus underpinning the “openness” in the EU’s “open stra­tegic autonomy”.