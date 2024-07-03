Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Attain US$ 367.3 Million Valuation by 2034 | Fact.MR

Government Initiatives toward Expanding Green Cover Pushing Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Consumption: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published report by proficient research analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that revenue from the sales of chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients is evaluated to reach US$ 178.2 million in 2024. The global Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market has been projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Governments in several developed as well as potentially high-growth countries are contributing to an indirect increase in the demand for chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients with their initiatives for creating greenery. They are actively working to increase the number of leisure parks and green gardens, which is fostering demand growth for agricultural micronutrients as fertilizers in turf grasses and ornamental plants.

There is a higher preference for inorganic chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients than organic ones. This popularity is due to their low cost, efficacy, and adaptability. Easy accessibility and pocket-friendly prices of inorganic compounds, such as iron chloride and iron sulfate, are contributing to their increased sales. The water solubility of these micronutrients makes them an ideal option for use in irrigation systems on farms. As such, the compatibility of these micronutrients with soil is contributing to their increased preference across regions.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10221

Key Takeaway from the Market Study:

The market for chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients is approximated to reach a value of US$ 367.3 million by 2034-end.

North America is projected to capture a share of 24.3% of the global market by the end of 2034.

Demand for chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients in Japan is evaluated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients in South Korea are forecasted to rise at 8.3% CAGR through 2034.

The cereals segment is analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach a value of US$ 106.2 million by 2034.

“Market players should leverage opportunities created with the incentives offered by governments in several countries such as China, India, and others to develop customized chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients according to different needs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Industry News:

Key players in the chelated-iron agricultural micronutrient industry are employing various strategies to expand their regional presence and increase revenue streams. These strategies include partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and portfolio expansion.

In June 2021, Syngenta International increased its production capacity for chelated micronutrients in Europe, enhancing their availability as essential components in the agricultural sector.

High Emphasis on Alignment with Sustainability Goals in Farming Practices in the United States

Sales of chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients in the United States are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 7.9% and reach US$ 40.7 million by the end of 2034. Focus on soil health and balanced crop nutrition are pushing more farmers to align with sustainability goals. Market players such as The Mosaic Co. and Winfield United are actively involved in R&D activities to produce more effective agricultural micronutrients matching these needs.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Chelated-Iron Agricultural Micronutrient Market

Some of the prominent manufacturers of chelated-iron agricultural micronutrients are BASF SE, Yara International Ltd., Agrium Inc., DuPont, Bayer CropScience, Monsanto Company, AkzoNobel, Syngenta International, Nutrien, Compass Minerals International, ADMA Agricultural Solutions, The Mosaic, Verdesian Life Sciences, Brandt Consolidated, Stoller USA, and Grow More.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10221

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the chelated-iron agricultural micronutrient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (organic, inorganic), crop type (cereals, pulses & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, others [ornamental plants, turf glass, others]), and sales channel (online, offline), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Feed Micronutrient Market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and reach a valuation of over US$ 2.5 Bn on the back of a growing focus on sustainability of animal nutrition products in developed as well as developing regions.

Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions Market is currently valued at $1.86 billion. Worldwide consumption of probiotic agricultural cleaning solutions is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.87 billion by 2032.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to gain a market value of US$ 7 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market is valued at US$ 874 million and is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.45 billion by the end of 2032. Value sales of organic fertilizer granulators are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Iron Chelators Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.6 billion in 2033 creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.4 billion during the forecast period.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact: 11140 Rockville Pike Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583 Sales Team: sales@factmr.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog