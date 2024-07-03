Bitdeer Announces June 2024 Production and Operations Update

- Significant increase in global contracted power capacity to 2.5 GW

SINGAPORE, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for June 2024.

Operational Highlights

Self-mined Bitcoin: Mined 179 Bitcoin.

Mined 179 Bitcoin. Power capacity: Expanded global contracted power capacity to 2.5 GW with 570 MW, 30-year, lease agreement with Monroe County Port Authority in Ohio, U.S.

Expanded global contracted power capacity to 2.5 GW with 570 MW, 30-year, lease agreement with Monroe County Port Authority in Ohio, U.S. Datacenter: Commenced conversion of 100 MW at Rockdale, Texas site to hydro-cooling, with anticipated completion in Q4 2024.

Commenced conversion of 100 MW at Rockdale, Texas site to hydro-cooling, with anticipated completion in Q4 2024. ASIC development: Unveiled SEALMINER technology roadmap, beginning with the SEAL01 at 18 J/TH and progressing to the SEAL04 at 5J/TH by Q2 2025. Initial Sealminer A1 ASIC samples received and energized at Bitdeer sites for testing. Completed tape-out of SEAL02 chip, targeting a chip efficiency of 14 J/TH. Masks and wafers expected to be delivered in Q3 2024. Initiated R&D of SEAL03 chip, targeting a chip efficiency of 10 J/TH.

HPC and AI cloud services: AI cloud services powered by NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with H100 system demonstrated strong demand by customers and crossed 75% utilization during the month.

Management Commentary

“In June, Bitdeer made substantial progress in advancing our strategic initiatives in Bitcoin mining and HPC and AI,” stated Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer. “We entered into a 30-year lease agreement with Monroe County Port Authority for 570 MW of ready-to-use power infrastructure. This deal increases our total global contracted power capacity to 2.5 GW, positioning us with one of the industry’s largest power development platforms. This deal not only enhances our operational and strategic flexibility but also supports our ambitious growth objectives in Bitcoin mining and HPC and AI.”

Mr. Kong added, “In June, we also successfully energized the first batch of Sealminers into our datacenters and began rigorous testing. Additionally, we completed the tape-out of our 14 J/TH SEAL02 chip and expect wafer delivery in Q3 2024. We remain on schedule to deploy 3.4 EH/s of our own ASIC technology into our datacenters in Texas and Tydal, Norway by the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing our total proprietary hash rate to 11.8 EH/s by year-end.”

Production and Operations Summary

Metrics June 2024 May 2024 June 2023 Total hash rate under management1 (EH/s) 22.3 22.4 18.8 - Proprietary hash rate 8.5 8.4 6.2 • Self-mining 7.3 6.9 4.6 • Cloud Hash Rate 1.2 1.5 1.6 - Hosting 13.8 14.0 12.6 Mining machines under management 223,000 225,000 199,000 - Self-owned2 86,000 86,000 70,000 - Hosted 137,000 139,000 129,000 Bitcoin mined (self-mining only) 179 184 239

1 Total hash rate under management as of June 30, 2024 across the Company’s three primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.

Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.

refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency. Cloud Hash Rate offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end. However, throughout the month, the Cloud Hash Rate may transition to Self-mining hash rate if customers opt to not make their monthly electricity payments for various reasons.

offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end. However, throughout the month, the Cloud Hash Rate may transition to Self-mining hash rate if customers opt to not make their monthly electricity payments for various reasons. Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.

2 Self-owned mining machines are for the Company’s self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.

Power Infrastructure Summary

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Timing3 Energized capacity Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Completed Knoxville, Tennessee 86 Online Completed Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Completed Molde, Norway 84 Online Completed Tydal, Norway 50 Online Completed Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Completed Total energized capacity 895 Pipeline capacity Tydal, Norway Phase 1 40 In progress Q4 2024 Tydal, Norway Phase 2 135 In progress Mid 2025 Massillon, Ohio 221 In progress Mid-to-late 2025 Clarington, Ohio Phase 1 266 In progress Q3 2025 Clarington, Ohio Phase 2 304 Pending approval Estimate 2026 Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 In progress Mid-Late 2025 Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Estimate 2026 Total pipeline capacity 1,645 Total global contracted capacity 2,540

3 Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.

