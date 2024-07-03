Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,722 in the last 365 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

OCALA, Fla., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website. For the CEO Corner segment, AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas Equels provided an update on the Phase 1b/2 “DURIPANC” study of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi as a combination therapy for late-stage pancreatic cancer. The Company also provided a business update, including that as a result of recent financings, AIM recently had stockholders’ equity of $6.9 million.

The CEO Corner segment is now available here

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on XLinkedIn, and Facebook.


Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
AIM@jtcir.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more