Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, Vita Medica Institute, Tucson, Arizona Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik explaining stroke issues.

The distinguished program engages medical practitioners to help shape the future of neurology within the AAN and their communities.

Being selected for the Practice Leadership Program is a tremendous honor for our entire team... it furthers our dedication to providing exceptional neurological care...” — Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, neurologist in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vita Medica Institute is proud to announce that Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik has been selected for the 2024-2025 Practice Leadership Program by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). This distinguished program engages medical practitioners to help shape the future of neurology within the AAN and their communities. The AAN Leadership Development Programs intentionally aim to choose a broad range of applicants that reflect the diversity of both the population and the communities, embracing diversity in factors such as race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, and individuals with disabilities. See https://www.aan.com/education/practice-leadership/ Dr. de Leonni Stanonik, a leading neurologist and dedicated healthcare advocate, has been at the forefront of neurological care in Tucson, Arizona. Her commitment to advancing patient care and her innovative approach to neurology has significantly improved the health and well-being of the community."Being selected for the Practice Leadership Program is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Dr. de Leonni Stanonik, "it furthers our dedication to providing exceptional neurological care and our ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of our patients through comprehensive, compassionate, and cutting-edge treatments."The Practice Leadership Program is a testament to the unwavering dedication and combined expertise of Dr. de Leonni Stanonik and her team at Vita Medica Institute. Their commitment has set a benchmark for quality care in neurology, making a profound impact on their patients and the broader community.The American Academy of Neurology's Program recognizes that high-quality neurological care is the result of ongoing training, mentoring, and the collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals, administrative staff, and clinical support teams. The AAN Program's ongoing support will further enhance the work of Dr. de Leonni Stanonik and her team in the field of neurology, ensuring that they continue to provide the highest standard of care.Vita Medica Institute continues to lead the way in neurological care, offering a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its patients. With a focus on personalized care, advanced diagnostics, and innovative treatment options, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik and her team are committed to improving the lives of those they serve.For more information about Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik and the team at Vita Medica Institute, please visit Vita Medica Institute's website.About Vita Medica InstituteThe Vita Medica Institute, located in Tucson, Arizona, is a premier neurology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to patients with neurological disorders. Led by Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, the institute offers advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and a multidisciplinary approach to ensure the best possible outcomes for its patients.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) is an esteemed neurologist with a passion for advancing the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders. With a career spanning decades, she has earned international recognition for her expertise and dedication to patient care. As a board member of SiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik remains actively engaged in the global neuroscience community. Her newest endeavor involves the establishment of an innovative Alzheimer's clinic in Italy, where she aims to redefine the standard of care for patients with neurodegenerative conditions.At her clinic in Tucson, Arizona, Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik focuses on providing personalized care to her patients, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. She is committed to ongoing education and training to ensure that her patients receive the most advanced treatments available. The focus of her current practice is stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.About the American Academy of NeurologyThe American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is a professional society representing over 40,000 neurologists and neuroscientists. As a medical specialty society, it was established in 1948 by A.B. Baker of the University of Minnesota to advance the art and science of neurology and thereby promote the best possible care for patients with neurological disorders. It is headquartered in Minneapolis and maintains a health policy office in Washington, D.C.The Academy is dedicated to ensuring appropriate access to neurological care, supporting and advocating for an environment that ensures ethical, high-quality neurological care, and supporting clinical and basic research in the neurosciences and related fields. See https://www.aan.com/

KENS 5: Wear The Gown: Making progress in detecting and treating strokes. Building knowledge about brain activity has helped modern researchers...