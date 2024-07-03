NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 3, 2024.

OKX's On-Chain Earn Product Introduces Compound V3 USDC Subscriptions with ARB Token Rewards

OKX is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its On-Chain Earn product: Compound V3 USDC subscriptions. This new offering allows eligible customers to subscribe to the 'Compound V3 USDC' pool on the Arbitrum network, giving them the opportunity to earn additional ARB token rewards - in addition to any base APR.

Some of the benefits of using On-Chain Earn include:

No subscription limits

Simplified operational steps for a more fluid user experience

Real on-chain annualized earnings

To subscribe to the 'Compound V3 USDC' offering, which is available from 13:00 UTC on July 3, follow the instructions below:



On web browsers: Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for COMP V3, select UDSC and click subscribe

Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for COMP V3, select UDSC and click subscribe On the OKX app: Select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for COMP V3 > USDC, and tap the subscribe button



OKX continues to partner with verified third-party projects to ensure the security of customers' assets. The addition of Compound V3 USDC to On-Chain Earn expands OKX's diverse range of services, offering customers even more opportunities to optimize their assets' potential.

Compound, a permissionless DeFi lending protocol, provides lenders with the opportunity to accrue interest on their cryptocurrency holdings. Deposited assets are secure within smart contracts, known as liquidity pools, and interest rates are algorithmically adjusted according to supply and demand dynamics.

