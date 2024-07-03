CHTA Extends Support in the Aftermath of Hurricane Beryl
President Madden-Greig encourages continued travel to unaffected areas within the regionFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is extending its sympathy and support to those affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl, particularly in islands such as Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada, as well as Mayreau, Canouan, Union Island and others which form part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig expressed profound concern for the local communities hit hardest by the storm and assured that the trade association is committed to assisting with relief efforts.
“We will be working in collaboration with our National Hotel and Tourism Associations in Grenada and St. Vincent to provide necessary support and aid to the local communities impacted by Hurricane Beryl,” said Madden-Greig, who conveyed the association’s interest with the safety of everyone still in the storm’s path, including the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands.
“In the face of adversity, the resilience of the Caribbean’s primary industry will shine through once again,” said Madden-Greig, who said the region, with its strong tradition of public-private partnerships, is no stranger to crisis.
The reopening of airports and the resumption of business activities in the Eastern Caribbean exemplify the premium placed on preparedness and determination to bounce back swiftly from such crises, she posited.
“The Caribbean has demonstrated time and again our capability to deal with storms and crises. We are dedicated to protecting lives and livelihoods, ensuring that our communities are safe and our economies remain robust. CHTA will continue to stand by all affected areas, offering our full support in recovery efforts,” said Madden-Greig, who serves as Director of Sales and Marketing with the Courtleigh Hospitality Group in Jamaica.
Noting that authorities have issued full clearance for Grenada to receive visitors, she reminded travelers that the vast majority of destinations across the region remain open for business and are still welcoming visitors. She also encouraged those traveling to affected areas to support hurricane relief drives.
“Traveling to the Caribbean not only helps our tourism industry but also contributes to the recovery of the affected areas. We may be knocked down in some areas, but we are resilient people, and we will be back before long,” she concluded.
Individuals, businesses and organizations that want to contribute to hurricane relief efforts may make a tax-deductible monetary donation at www.chtaef.com.
Nadia Springer
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here