Atmospheric Water Generator Market Business Strategies With Key Players Analysis 2031 | At a CAGR of 14.8%

Atmospheric Water Generators: A Growing Solution for Water Needs

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atmospheric Water Generator Market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

How Much Water Can They Produce?

Imagine a machine that pulls water right out of the air! Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) do just that. They can generate anywhere from a few liters per day for your home to massive quantities for businesses, depending on the size and technology. The key factor affecting output is moisture in the air, similar to a dehumidifier.

Traditional AWGs: Effective but Energy Hungry

Most AWGs use cooling coils and condensers to extract water vapor from the air. While effective, these systems require a lot of energy to run fans and cooling. The good news is that advancements are making AWGs more efficient, making them a more attractive option for water production.

Market Growth Driven by Water Scarcity and Innovation

With growing water scarcity around the world, governments and organizations are actively seeking solutions. The development of AWG technology and increasing public water infrastructure investment are fueling market growth for AWGs. A recent example is a collaborative project between the US Environmental Protection Agency and WaterGen to explore the potential of AWGs for large-scale water production.

In Europe, rising construction of residential homes across the Eastern Europe and ongoing infrastructure development projects, especially in Spain, are expected to drive the market growth. Further, rise in demand for residential buildings and increase in consumer expenditures on home improvement are expected to continue to drive the market growth.

For instance, according to the article published in The Indian Express in August 2021, Germany built 285,900 new constructions in which 250,100 is new residential units and 4,500 non-residential units, and 31,300 houses were renovated. Such initiatives are expected to surge the growth of the construction industry in Europe. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for atmospheric water generator in the Europe during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The key players operating in the atmospheric water generator industry are AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Atlantis Solar, Clean Wave Products, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air Technologies, EcoloBlue, Eshara Water, GenaQ Technologies, PlanetWater, Quench Innovations, Ray Agua, SkyWater Air Water Machines, Water Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International Inc., and Air Drinking Water Technology.

Key Findings Of The Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global atmospheric water generator market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the cooling condensation segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, and wet desiccation is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the atmospheric water generator market forecast period.

By application, the non-residential segment is expected to register the highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest atmospheric water generator market share in the coming years.

The key players within the global atmospheric water generator market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the atmospheric water generator industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging atmospheric water generator opportunities.

The Future Looks Bright for AWGs

As AWG technology continues to improve and become more energy-efficient, they hold promise as a valuable tool to supplement traditional water sources and address water scarcity challenges.

