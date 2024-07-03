Brushless DC Motors Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030 | Players are Nidec, Faulhaber Group, Arc

Brushless DC Motors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Global and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brushless DC Motor Market Booming

The brushless dc motors market size was valued at $33.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $72.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2020, owing to increase in government investments in the automotive sector and rise in electric vehicle manufacturing in this region.

The brushless DC motor market is on a steady rise, projected to reach over 3.5 million units by 2030, growing at a rate of 10.3% annually. These motors offer several advantages over brushed DC motors, including:

Higher power: Brushless DC motors deliver more torque and rotational speed for their size.

Improved efficiency: They convert more electricity into usable power, reducing energy consumption.

Quieter operation: Brushless motors generate less noise, making them ideal for noise-sensitive applications.

Longer lifespan: Without brushes and commutators to wear out, brushless DC motors last significantly longer.

These features make brushless DC motors a popular choice across various industries, including:

HVAC systems

Power tools

Automobiles

Healthcare equipment

Applications include compressors, machine tools, disk drives, electric vehicles, and more.

Challenges and Growth Drivers

Despite their advantages, brushless DC motors can be more expensive upfront compared to brushed motors. This can limit their adoption in some cases.

On the other hand, the growing focus on energy efficiency and long-term cost savings is driving the brushless DC motor market. Additionally, constant innovation in the field is leading to new product developments, such as the high-performance motor created through a collaboration between Maxon Motors and Flybotix Drone.

Key Segments:

By Speed -

Less Than 500 RPM

501 To 2000 RPM

2001 To 10,000 RPM

More Than 10,000 RPM

By End user

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Healthcare

HVAC Industry

Power tools

Others

Top Players:

MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Maxon motors AG, Buhler Motor GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,, Nidec Corporation, Faulhaber Group, Arc Systems Inc, Ametek Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd

Asia Pacific Leading the Way

The Asia-Pacific region currently holds the largest market share for brushless DC motors due to advancements in technology and increasing adoption in sectors like home appliances, automotive, and industrial applications.

Strategic partnerships and product launches by key players are also propelling market growth. For instance, Maxon Motors' introduction of the frameless EC DT50 motor demonstrates the ongoing focus on developing powerful and efficient brushless DC motors for various applications.

