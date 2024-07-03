Waterjet Cutting Machines Market To Reach $1,986.40 Mn Current Trends, Competition Dashboard and Forecasts 2030

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Global Growth, SWOT Industry Analysis, CAGR Status, Key Companies, Applications, Upcoming Trends 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The waterjet cutting machines market size was valued at $1,098.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,986.40 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. Growing automation and a rise in applications for high-pressure water cutting are fueling the waterjet cutting machine market. These machines are becoming increasingly popular across various industries like electronics, automotive, and aerospace due to their versatility and precision.

Advancements in technology are expected to accelerate market growth. This includes the development of faster, more powerful waterjet machines, microjet cutters for intricate work, and the integration of robotics for automation.

Driving Demands:

The automotive industry is a major driver of the market due to the need for high-quality, reliable car parts with minimal waste. Waterjet cutting delivers clean cuts without heat distortion, burrs, or harmful emissions, making it ideal for this application. Additionally, the use of multi-axis 3D cutting heads allows for complex shapes and profiles to be cut with ease.

In 2020, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines dominated the market, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. Segmental growth is attributed to the rise in demand for accurate automobile performance components and other cutout materials, such as turbines, wings, brake types, and gears in the electronics, aerospace and defense, textile, and mining industries.

Furthermore, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines combine abrasive particles, such as garnet with a high-pressure water stream to speed up the cutting process by degrading metals, stones, and composites with great speed and precision. As a result, high-strength materials are frequently cut with abrasive waterjets.

Key Segments:

By Dimension Cutting -

One Dimensional Cutting

Two Dimensional Cutting

Others

By End User Industry -

Automotive

Metal Fabrication

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Key Players:

Dardi International Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Koike Aronson, Inc, Shape Technologies Group, OMAX Corporation, Resato International BV, Flow International Corporation, Jet Edge, Inc, SpaceClaim Corporation, Hypertherm, Inc

The Report will help the Readers:

- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.

- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.

- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the market condition in the tough time.

- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.

- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.

