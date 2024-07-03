Transcatheter Valve Repair System Market Expected to Reach $7.07 Billion by 2028

Transcatheter Valve Repair System Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Transcatheter Valve Repair System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transcatheter valve repair system market, valued at $4.79 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $5.22 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. It will grow to $7.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth is driven by increasing rates of cardiovascular diseases, limitations of traditional open-heart surgeries, successful outcomes of initial transcatheter valve procedures, and significant investments in research and development, as well as physician training.

Rising Incidence of Heart Diseases Propels Market Growth

The incidence of heart diseases, a major contributor to cardiovascular complications, is anticipated to propel the transcatheter valve repair system market forward. In the United States alone, approximately 697,000 deaths annually are attributed to heart disease, underlining the critical need for advanced cardiovascular treatment options like transcatheter valve repair systems.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., and Boston Scientific Corporation are at the forefront of developing next-generation transcatheter heart valves. For instance, Edwards Lifesciences launched the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA in 2022, integrating advanced anti-calcification technology to enhance durability post-surgery, addressing a critical concern in heart valve replacements.

Market Segments

The transcatheter valve repair system market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR), Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR), Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR)

• Application: Aortic Stenosis, Mitral Stenosis, Tricuspid Stenosis, Pulmonary Stenosis

• End-user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

North America led the transcatheter valve repair systems market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of minimally invasive surgical techniques. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to rising healthcare investments, increasing geriatric population, and expanding access to advanced medical technologies.

