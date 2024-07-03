SINGAPORE, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 3, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with E4C: Final Salvation

OKX Wallet is now integrated with E4C: Final Salvation , an innovative blockchain-based Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly interact with E4C's ecosystem directly through the OKX Wallet interface.

E4C: Final Salvation introduces mobile-native innovations to MOBA gameplay, offering fast-paced, easy-to-pick-up, yet strategically challenging matches. It leverages blockchain technology to provide players with true ownership of in-game assets and expanded monetization opportunities.

This integration brings significant benefits to OKX users, providing them with direct access to E4C's exciting gaming ecosystem. OKX Wallet users can now easily manage their E4C assets, participate in the game economy, and enjoy the innovative gameplay features, all while maintaining the security and convenience of their OKX Wallet.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer