Southern Shaolin Intangible Cultural Heritage Martial Arts Exchange Conference Successfully Held

PUTIAN, China, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 29 to 30, 2024, the notable Southern Shaolin Intangible Cultural Heritage Martial Arts Exchange Conference (the Conference) was successfully held at the Southern Shaolin Temple on Jiulian Mountain in Licheng District, Putian City, Fujian Province, China.



This two-day event brought together 300 martial arts masters, inheritors, and enthusiasts from 70 martial arts associations and groups from Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, as well as Europe, the Americas, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania to witness the charm and splendor of Chinese martial arts.

By means of keynote speeches, the release of martial arts preservation initiatives, exchanges & discussions, and cultural relic exhibitions, participants engaged in intensive discussions on topics such as the history, characteristics, inheritance, and development of Southern Shaolin martial arts during the Conference.

Additionally, the Conference accommodated the release of the achievements made by Putian Southern Shaolin Temple in protecting endangered martial arts styles, the launch of the Initiative for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage Martial Arts, and the signing of the Southern Shaolin Martial Arts Protection Convention.

During the Conference, well-known martial arts groups from home and abroad performed more than 80 types of martial arts styles, presenting the audience with a series of spectacular visual feasts. This Conference showcased the profound and unique charm of the martial arts at Southern Shaolin Temple as an intangible cultural heritage, and promoted exchanges and interactions among martial arts enthusiasts both domestically and internationally.

Source: Southern Shaolin Temple

