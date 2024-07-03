Global STAY-C For Feed Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

STAY-C For Feed Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STAY-C for feed market, a crucial water-soluble antioxidant enhancing stability and vitamin C levels in animal feed, is witnessing robust growth. From $4.02 billion in 2023, the market is set to reach $4.39 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth trajectory is driven by increasing concerns over livestock health, regulatory compliance, rising meat consumption, emphasis on feed efficiency, and outbreaks of animal diseases.

Rising Demand for Quality Meat and Antibiotic Alternatives Fuel Market Expansion

The forecast period through 2028 anticipates continued strong growth, projecting the market size to expand to $5.98 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is bolstered by rising consumer demand for antibiotic-free meat, environmental sustainability initiatives, precision livestock farming practices, and strategic alliances within the livestock industry. Key trends include advancements in feed additives, enhanced research and development efforts, adoption of blockchain for feed traceability, plant-based additives, and digitalization of feed management systems.

Impact of Increasing Animal Diseases on Market Growth

The surge in animal diseases globally underscores the importance of products like STAY-C in promoting animal health. As reported by the Welsh Government, Wales saw a notable increase in Tuberculosis cases among herds, rising by 8.5% from 2022 to 2023. Similarly, the World Health Organization highlighted a 64% increase in zoonotic cases in Africa in July 2022. These incidents drive the demand for vitamin C-enriched feeds that aid in wound healing, immunity, and disease resistance.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Major companies shaping the STAY-C for feed market landscape include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, and DSM. These industry leaders focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance product offerings and market presence.

Market Segmentation

The STAY-C for feed market is segmented based on:

• Function: Single Functioned, Multi Functioned

• Formulation: Dry, Liquid, Other Formulations

• Livestock: Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the STAY-C for feed market in 2023, driven by its vast livestock population and increasing meat consumption. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

