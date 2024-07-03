South Africa Has Become a Major Player in Science Fiction and in Writers of the Future
South African science fiction fans welcome L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40, releasing on July 9
One of the most prestigious writing and illustrating competitions in the world that aims to provide budding writers of speculative fiction a chance to shine.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa has become a significant player in the ever-expanding world of science fiction and fantasy storytelling and illustration. And growing with this explosion of interest is L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future, a contest to discover the best new writers and artists of science fiction and fantasy now celebrating four decades.
— Murphy Nganga, IOL newspaper
Contest winners have hailed from 50 countries, including three from South Africa:
- 2008 (Volume 24) Illustrator winner, art streamer, Indie game designer, and artist William Ruhlig
- 2011 (Volume 27) Illustrator winner, concept and comic book artist Ryan Downing
- 2021 (Volume 37) Illustrator winner, comic book, traditional, and concept artist Stephen Spinas
Get It Magazine, in its December 2023 article, wrote “Grand new books for lovers of sci-fi and fantasy“ and called Writers of the Future “a collection of stories and illustrations from the newest and most exciting voices of science fiction and fantasy.”
In announcing Illustrators of the Future winner Stephen Spinas, South Africa’s IOL newspaper called the Contest “one of the most prestigious writing and illustrating competitions in the world that aims to provide budding writers of speculative fiction a chance to shine.” It went on, “The contest has grown to be the biggest, most successful, and indisputably most impactful platform for emerging creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction.”
Algoa FM host Mio Khondleka, in his April 2023 interview with Galaxy Press President John Goodwin, stated, “If you remember a couple of months ago, we were talking about this book that I came across, Writers of the Future, and I said it’s one of the best things that I got my hands on in 2023.“
“We have had 243 entries from South Africa to date for either the Writers or Illustrators of the Future Contests,” stated Goodwin, “and thanks to some of the wonderful media coverage we have had, it continues to grow with more entries from writers and artists who would like to see their work featured on the international stage which the Contests provide.”
Africanfuturist author, and Writer Contest Judge Nnedi Okorafor (“Who Fears Death,” “Binti,” and “Zahrah the Windseeker”), said of Writers of the Future, “Some of the most excellent speculative fiction that you can find anywhere. They’re cutting-edge. They’re new.”
Selected from thousands of entrants from 180 countries, Volume 40 features winners from eight countries: Canada, China, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, the UK, and the USA.
Volume 40’s eBook and digital audiobook are available via Amazon.co.za and will be available in paperback stores throughout South Africa on July 9.
L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” The Contests have proven very successful.
The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, created 36 New York Times bestselling novels, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for 7 New York Times bestselling books, 9 album covers, 29 public murals, 131 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries, 518 comics, and 704 book and magazine covers.
For further information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Writers Of The Future Anthology Volume 40 Book Trailer