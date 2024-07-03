Smart Parking Systems Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $18.13 Billion by 2028

Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ”
— The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart parking systems market has witnessed exponential growth, projected to increase from $7.11 billion in 2023 to $8.68 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. It will grow to $18.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing traffic congestion, rising automobile ownership, limited parking spaces, environmental concerns, and supportive government initiatives.

Rising Vehicle Numbers Propel Market Growth
The growing number of vehicles globally is a significant driver for the smart parking systems market. With vehicle ownership rising, smart parking systems offer benefits such as time and cost savings, reduced stress, enhanced safety, improved accessibility, and easier reservations and pre-booking processes. For example, as of September 2022, the UK saw a notable increase in licensed plug-in vehicles, highlighting the growing need for efficient parking solutions.

Explore the global smart parking systems market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12179&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies shaping the smart parking systems market include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Siemens A.G., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and others. These companies focus on strategic partnerships and innovation to develop intelligent parking solutions. For instance, Ficosa's partnership with LeddarTech aims to integrate advanced driver assistance systems with AI-based perception software, enhancing autonomous parking capabilities.

Smart Parking Systems Market Segments
• Type: Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking
• Hardware: Pucks, Cameras And LPRs (License Plate Recognition), Smart Meters, Signage, Parking Gates
• Software: Parking Guidance System, Analytics Solutions
• Service: Consulting Service, Engineering Service, Mobile App Parking Service
• Application: Commercial, Government, Transport Transit

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth
North America dominated the smart parking systems market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed regional insights and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the full report.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-parking-systems-global-market-report

Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart parking systems market size, smart parking systems market drivers and trends, smart parking systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The smart parking systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Parking Management Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-management-global-market-report

Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-lots-and-garages-global-market-report

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-airport-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Smart Parking Systems Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $18.13 Billion by 2028

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2028
Global Subsea Well Access System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Structural Heart Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends
View All Stories From This Author