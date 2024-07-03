Therapeutic Dog Food Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Therapeutic Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global therapeutic dog food market is projected to grow from $6.46 billion in 2023 to $6.91 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $8.66 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing aging pet population and rising incidence of allergies, among other factors.

Rise in Pet Ownership Drives Market Growth

The rise in pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the therapeutic dog food market going forward. Pet ownership refers to anyone who owns, harbors, keeps, or has custody of a dog, cat, or another domestic animal. Therapeutic dog food helps dogs prevent disease and provides other healthy nutrients for proper growth and a balanced diet. Hence, the rise in pet ownership would help increase the consumption of therapeutic dog food. For instance, in September 2022, according to Health for Animals, a Belgium-based animal health association, 70% of American households had a pet, reaching 150 million pets in 2021, up from 68% in 2016. Further, more than 500 million dogs and cats are owned by families in the U.S., EU, and China alone. Therefore, the rise in pet ownership is driving the growth of the therapeutic dog food market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the therapeutic dog food market include Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Mars Incorporated, General Mills Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Unicharm Corporation, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Spectrum Brands Inc., Royal Canin SAS, Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Virbac Corporation, Dechra Veterinary Products LLC, Affinity Petcare S.A., Schell & Kampeter Inc., Vetoquinol Group, Champion Petfoods, JustFoodForDogs, Darwin's Natural Pet Products, Animonda Petcare GmbH, Health Extension, Gambol Pet Group, Rayne Clinical Nutrition LLC, Vetdiet, iVet Professional Formulas, Wellness Pet Company, Alpo Petfoods Inc.

Trends in the Market

Major companies operating in the therapeutic dog food market are developing new products such as clinical nutrition to gain a competitive edge in the market. Clinical nutrition refers to specialized nutritional supplements or food items that are developed and prescribed for individuals with specific medical conditions or nutritional needs. For instance, in March 2023, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., a US-based pet food company, launched Prescription Diet ONC Care, designed to nourish and support pets facing the challenge of cancer. This innovative solution addresses the nutritional needs of pets with cancer, focusing on maintaining a positive nutritional plan throughout their treatment. The product encourages a healthy appetite through taste-centric design, helps preserve muscle mass with high-quality protein, and supports digestion with ActivBiome+ digestive support. The ActivBiome+ technology helps to promote a healthy GI microbiome and ensures consistent stool quality for dogs throughout their cancer-fighting journey.

Segments:

• Type: Dry Food, Wet Or Canned Food, Snacks Or Treats, Other Types

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Food Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channel

• Application: Weight Management, Digestive Care, Allergy And Immune System Health, Diabetes, Skin And Coat Care, Kidney Health, Hip And Joint Care, Illness And Surgery Recovery Support, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the therapeutic dog food market in 2023. The regions covered in the therapeutic dog food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Therapeutic Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Therapeutic Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on therapeutic dog food size, therapeutic dog food drivers and trends, therapeutic dog food major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The therapeutic dog food report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

