PrestoSmile®, Unveils Patent Pending Specialized AI-Powered Dental App for Mobile Devices
Presto Smile®, Launches Specialized AI-Powered Dental App for Mobile Devices, a Solution for Dentists with Patent Pending TechnologyFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, a cutting-edge dental technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is proud to announce the general availability of its automated smile mockup system powered by its patent-pending AI technology. This revolutionary system incorporates specialized dental AI technology to provide users with a seamless and efficient solution for smile enhancement and cosmetic dental procedures.
One of the standout capabilities of the PrestoSmile® AI system is its ability to whiten and straighten teeth within seconds. This allows patients to visualize the potential outcomes of these procedures before committing to treatment. In addition to these transformative features, PrestoSmile® offers a range of cosmetic options to meet the diverse needs of patients and clinical teams.
"We are thrilled to introduce PrestoSmile® to the dental community and beyond," said Billie Prisby, CEO of PrestoSmile® "Our innovative AI technology is designed to excite patients and address the evolving needs of clinical teams by providing instant gratification while transforming lives and increasing revenue."
Dr. Daniel Rovirosa, Chief Dental Officer of PrestoSmile® and a practicing dentist of 17 years shared his perspective on the new technology: "As a practicing dentist, I have seen firsthand the impact that advanced technology can have on patient care and practice efficiency. The PrestoSmile® system, powered by its specialized AI, represents a significant step forward in enhancing the patient experience and empowering dental teams to deliver exceptional care."
When practices sign up for PrestoSmile® powered by its patent-pending AI, they can also boost production with My Presto Guru™, the turnkey, DIY dental practice management platform. My Presto Guru™ includes 24/7 access to training videos covering various dental topics. In addition, My Presto Guru™ features an "Ask a Guru" network so that dental practitioners can address their burning questions to industry experts to keep their practices on the right track.
The PrestoSmile® system can be downloaded on all devices and is now available in the Apple app store and Google Play, offering users unparalleled convenience and accessibility.
For more information about PrestoSmile® and My Presto Guru™, please visit www.prestosmile.com.
About PrestoSmile®: PrestoSmile® is a leading dental technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is dedicated to revolutionizing the dental industry through innovative AI-powered solutions. Focusing on enhancing patient experiences and supporting clinical teams, PrestoSmile® is committed to driving positive change in the field of dentistry.
