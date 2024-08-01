Submit Release
Introducing ‘The Salvation Story Volume II’: An Illustrated Journey Through the New Testament

The Salvation Story

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Lee, an inspired artist and devoted parishioner, is thrilled to announce the release of her latest work, “The Salvation Story Volume II.” This beautifully illustrated volume digs into the New Testament, visually representing the Gospels of Jesus Christ, the Acts of the Apostles, and Revelation.

Bonnie Lee’s journey of illustrating the Holy Bible began as a personal project to share the profound stories of the Bible with her siblings. Sparked by a deepened understanding of the Bible through a Bible study course at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bonnie has now extended her passion into a work of art that aims to make the story of salvation accessible and engaging to all ages.

“I hope that these illustrations will bring the stories of the Bible to life and make them easier to understand,” says Bonnie. “The Good News is for everyone, and I want to share it in a way that resonates with people of all backgrounds, including those who may not be religious or hold different beliefs.”

“The Salvation Story Volume II” uses the New Living Translation Holy Bible, ensuring the text is faithful and easy to comprehend. Bonnie’s illustrations provide a visual narrative that complements the scripture, making it a perfect addition for personal reflection, family reading, and group study. The book is available on Amazon.

About Bonnie Lee
Bonnie Lee is an artist and dedicated member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church community in Prescott, AZ. After retiring in 2018, Bonnie immersed herself in Bible studies, which inspired her to illustrate the Holy Bible. Her work is a testament to her faith and desire to share the story of salvation with a broader audience.

Contact Information:
For further details, interviews, or review copies, please contact Bonnie Lee at leebonnie1952@gmail.com.

Bonnie Lee
The Salvation Story
