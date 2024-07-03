Major Milestone for Modern Dumpster Rental as First Franchise Location Begins Development
The up-and-coming dumpster brand is sharing its franchise model nationwide and is now accepting applications for new franchise partners.
Marketing is in our DNA and will help our franchisees grow customers and grow the business through new owner-operators.”GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Dumpster Rental, a dumpster rental company known for its seamless customer service, same day service, and transparent pricing, has just announced the sale of its first franchise location covering Pitt and Lenoir counties in North Carolina. The newest territory is owned by Scott Wilson, Christine Wilson, Clay Wilson, and Sarah Wilson.
— Jake Caylor, Founder of Modern Dumpster Rental
"We are excited to have this team as part of the Modern Dumpster Rental family,” stated Founder Jake Caylor. “This entire group has the experience, tenacity, and overall personality to make this a huge success in their area. I have no doubt their franchise will be the one to follow as we continue our growth."
The connection with the latest North Carolina franchise group was first established through a targeted digital marketing campaign that actively produces leads daily, reflecting the effectiveness of Modern Dumpster Rental’s marketing strategies.
"Modern Dumpster Rental has a sophisticated marketing plan for the core business and for building new franchisee connections,” Caylor said. “Marketing is in our DNA and will help our franchisees grow customers and grow the business through new owner-operators."
Modern Dumpster Rental's business model, backed by over 15 years of industry experience, offers a proven roadmap to growth and operations. Caylor emphasized the turnkey model that sets Modern Dumpster Rental apart from competitors, ultimately making it a simple plug-and-play business blueprint for franchisees.
“We are dialed in terms of the types of trucks that can easily get in and out of both commercial and residential settings. We limit the size options for the sake of good user experience and operational efficiency. Our online booking engine takes what used to be an old-fashioned business and brings it into the modern world. It’s just an exciting thing to see come to life," Caylor commented.
Every franchise partner receives a suite of support, ranging from customizable marketing plans to ongoing operational support. The Texas-based dumpster rental franchise is working towards 3 to 5 additional franchises signed by the end of the year.
“Our top goal right now is to ensure the success of our new and future franchisees,” Caylor added. “I can’t stress just how different this opportunity is from other more complicated waste-related franchises. There’s an old saying, ‘It’s not about ideas, it's about making ideas happen.’ We have a solid foundation, repeatable processes, and now the right, growing team to make Modern Dumpster Rental a nationally recognized brand."
More information about Modern Dumpster Rental’s franchise ownership opportunities can be found at www.moderndumpsterrental.com.
About Modern Dumpster Rental
Headquartered in Texas, Modern Dumpster Rental is revolutionizing the dumpster rental industry with a customer-centric approach, easy-to-use online booking system, and same day service. To learn more about Modern Dumpster Rental, visit https://moderndumpsterrental.com or email the team at franchise@moderndumpsterrental.com.
Jake Caylor
Modern Dumpster Rental
Franchise@moderndumpsterrental.com