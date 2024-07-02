Girl Vow Hosts Documentary Screening and Panel Discussion for "When Black Women Go Missing"
Held in Empire State University, In Partnership With Several Black-Led OrganizationsMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 29th, Girl Vow joined the Empire State University - Black Male Initiative in hosting a screening of the documentary "VICE News Presents: When Black Women Go Missing" at Empire State University in Manhattan, New York. This was in partnership with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) NY Chapter, President Rodney Bryant, Chapter President Julieann Stapleton, The National Taskforce for Missing and Murdered Women and Girls of Color, Lakeisha Lee of the Brittany Clardy Foundation, and Shadira Smothers of Abused and Bruised: The Krystal Anderson foundation. The event highlighted the critical issue of missing women and girls of color.
Doors opened at 11 AM, providing attendees with an opportunity to network and enjoy refreshments. The documentary screening commenced at 1 PM, drawing a diverse audience deeply engaged with the film's powerful narrative. The film's spotlight on the cases of missing young women, Brittany Clardy, Krystal Anderson, and Shamari Brantley, resonated strongly with viewers. In December of 2023, through the relentless efforts of Girl Vow executive director, Dr. Dawn Rowe, and our community, Shamari was successfully found and brought home safely.
One of our flagship projects is the recently established National Taskforce for Missing Women and Girls of Color, which became law on March 26, 2024. Girl Vow played a pivotal role in leading the passage of the bill, drafting of the legislation, and demonstrating our commitment to tackling this pressing concern.
Following the screening, a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Rowe offered profound insights into the issue. The panel featured notable individuals who shared their personal stories and experiences, including Lakeisha Lee, sister of Brittany Clardy and Co-Founder of The Brittany Clardy Foundation, and Shadira Smothers, sister of Krystal Anderson and founder of Abused and Bruise: The Krystal Anderson Foundation. Also present on the panel were documentary producers Alexis Johnson and Arlissa Norman, and former NYPD detective Rose Muckenthaler. Their candid accounts underscored the urgent need for continued advocacy and action.
About Girl Vow
Girl Vow is dedicated to empowering young women and girls across New York City through mentorship, education, and community engagement. Our programs are designed to address the unique challenges faced by young women, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.
The National Taskforce for Missing & Murdered Women and Girls of Color is a project adjunct to Girl Vow. After working leading the drafting of legislation and passage of the bill, the taskforce for New York State aims to tackle the critical issue of missing and murdered Black, Indigeneous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women. The task force will focus on investigating cases of missing BIPOC women and girls, raising public awareness, collaborating with law enforcement agencies, and developing effective prevention strategies.
For more information about Girl Vow and our initiatives, please visit our website at girlvow.org or contact info@girlvow.org.
