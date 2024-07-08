Norma Gauld Announces the Release of 'The Invisible Visitor (Books 1 & 2)' - A Journey into the Unknown
EINPresswire.com/ -- Norma Gauld, a gifted author and artist, is thrilled to announce the immediate release of her upcoming books, “The Invisible Visitor Books 1 and 2.” These engaging stories invite readers to escape reality. In addition to this, it will take readers on adventures filled with happiness, mystery, and the unknown. The books will be available soon on Amazon; the dates of release are to be decided.
“The Invisible Visitor (Book 1 & 2)” offers readers an escape into a world where the extraordinary meets the everyday. With her masterful storytelling, Norma Gauld creates a world of excitement and intrigue that will captivate readers of all ages, from young adults to seniors. Her books offer a unique blend of reality and fantasy, appealing to those who appreciate well-crafted narratives and imaginative storytelling.
While “The Invisible Visitor (Books 1 & 2)” may not solve the world’s problems, it allows readers to experience lighthearted humor and personal adventures. Norma Gauld aims to bring smiles to faces worldwide, reaching every corner of the globe with her enchanting stories. Both books will be published soon, adding to her growing collection of captivating tales.
About Norma Gauld
Norma Gauld’s talent extends beyond writing. She is an accomplished painter and drawer. Her storytelling ability, combined with her artistic flair, creates a unique and immersive reading experience. Her works are a testament to her God-given talents, which she eagerly shares with a broad audience.
Contact Information:
For more information, contact Norma Gauld at gnormj@gmail.com.
Norma Gauld
The Invisible Visitor
