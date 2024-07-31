PrestoSmile® Announces Partnership with Ann Marie DePalma, RDH to Enhance Dental AI Expertise
PrestoSmile® partners with Ann-Marie DePalma, RDH, a respected expert in dental practice management and education.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, a leading provider of specialized AI solutions for the dental industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ann-Marie DePalma, RDH an esteemed expert in dental practice management and education. With her extensive experience and knowledge in dental technology, hygiene and administrative operations, Ann-Marie joins PrestoSmile® as our latest “My Presto Guru” as an “Ask a Guru” specialist.
Ann-Marie brings a wealth of expertise to PrestoSmile®, with a strong background in training, education, practice management, and dental hygiene. Her core competencies include writing, public speaking, curriculum design, market assessment and clinical certifications, making her a perfect fit for empowering dental practices with the latest tips and tricks they need for efficient and profitable operations.
Billie Prisby, the CEO of PrestoSmile®, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ann-Marie to “Ask a Guru”. Her expertise in dental AI, technology, hygiene and business team operations will be invaluable in helping dental practices run smoothly, efficiently, and profitably. With her guidance, our clients will have access to the best practices and strategies to optimize their operations and elevate patient care."
Ann-Marie shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I am excited to be joining PrestoSmile®’s “Ask the Guru” in bringing specialized AI solutions and expert guidance to dental teams. By utilizing technology, AI and strategic management we can revolutionize the way practices operate ensuring the best for patients while optimizing growth for all.
The partnership between PrestoSmile® powered by specialized AI and Ann-Marie signifies a significant step forward in the dental industry, highlighting the importance of having access to experts who can provide comprehensive support and guidance. Together, they aim to equip dental practices with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.
For more information about PrestoSmile® and their partnership with Ann-Marie please visit www.prestosmile.com or https://depalmaannmarie.com/
Billie Prisby
Presto Smile, Inc
+1 866-773-7865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok