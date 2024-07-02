Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Announces Performance Soccer Camp in Mexico City
Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy, an official soccer academy for Villarreal CF in Spain will be heading to Mexico City July 21st-July 25th.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy, an esteemed affiliate of Villarreal CF based in Spain, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Performance Soccer Camp in Mexico City. The camp is scheduled to take place from July 21st to July 25th, 2024, promising a dynamic training experience for young athletes aspiring to elevate their soccer skills.
Designed for players born between 2009 and 2013, the camp will be overseen by renowned soccer figures Abraham Arias, Miguel Arias, and the Villarreal CF Mexico Soccer Academy. The Arias Family, recognized in Mexico for their expertise as scouts and professional visores, have a distinguished history with Club America, having discovered talents like Chucky Lozano and Hector Herrera.
"This Performance Soccer Camp aims to provide crucial feedback and training for players with ambitions to compete at collegiate or professional levels," said a spokesperson from Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy. The comprehensive curriculum will focus on enhancing technical and tactical aspects of the game, as well as improving strength, speed, and agility through specialized drills and exercises.
Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy has built a strong reputation in Houston for offering exceptional opportunities to local players and teams. From immersive soccer programs at the renowned Yellow Academy in Spain to international tournaments across Europe, the Academy provides pathways for young athletes to grow and excel in the sport. Opportunities also include educational and soccer development experiences through the international Villarreal CF Academy.
For more information on how to join Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy or to register for the Performance Soccer Camp in Mexico City, please visit www.villarrealhouston.com or call 281-624-6867.
About Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy: Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy is an official affiliate of Villarreal CF based in Houston, Texas. The Academy is dedicated to nurturing young soccer talent through rigorous training programs, international experiences, and educational opportunities.
Media Contact:
Name: Jennifer Coronel Email: Info@villarrealhouston.com Phone:281-624-6867
Cesar Coronel
Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy
+1 2816246867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram