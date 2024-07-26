Partnership Announcement: PrestoSmile® and Holland Haiis - Human-Centered Leadership Solutions
PrestoSmile®, a top provider of specialized dental AI solutions for dentistry, partners with Holland Haiis, an expert in burnout prevention and team building.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, a leading provider of innovative specialized AI solutions for the dental industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Holland Haiis, a renowned expert in burnout prevention, leadership development, and high-performance team building solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the mission to address burnout among dental professionals and revolutionize the dental industry.
PrestoSmile® recognizes the relentless dedication and hard work of clinical teams in providing exceptional care to patients every day. Despite their best efforts, burnout remains a prevalent issue in the dental field. With over 100 years of combined clinical experience across North America, PrestoSmile® is committed to developing tools to alleviate burnout and empower dental team members.
As part of this commitment, PrestoSmile® is proud to welcome Holland Haiis to the My Presto Guru ™ as a human-centered leadership solution specialist. Holland Haiis is a respected business and workplace strategist known for helping CEOs, Medical Specialists, and Elite Teams improve leadership, optimize team performance, and enhance mental health with science-based solutions.
Together, PrestoSmile® and Holland Haiis will continue to innovate and develop specialized AI tools aimed at eradicating burnout among dental professionals. By combining PrestoSmile®'s cutting-edge technology with Holland Haiis's proven strategies for increasing employee retention, boosting employee engagement, and enhancing team effectiveness, this partnership aims to transform the landscape of self-care and patient care in dentistry.
"Holland Haiis's expertise in combating burnout and human-centered leadership solutions aligns perfectly with our mission at PrestoSmile® to support the well-being of dental professionals and improve patient care," said Billie Prisby, CEO of PrestoSmile®. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to address burnout and create a more sustainable and fulfilling work environment for dental teams."
Holland Haiis added, "I am thrilled to partner with PrestoSmile® in our shared mission to enhance leadership, improve team performance, and foster a culture of well-being in the dental industry. By combining our strengths and innovative approaches, we aim to drive positive change and empower dental professionals to thrive in their roles."
For more information about PrestoSmile® and Holland Haiis, visit their respective websites at www.prestosmile.com and www.hollandhaiis.com.
