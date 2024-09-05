Mobility City Holdings Expands in Ohio with the Grand Opening of its Middletown Showroom Servicing Greater Cincinnati

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Cincinnati OH storefront: 3493 South Dixie Highway, Middletown Ohio 45044, tel:(513)433-1118 Mobility City of Cincinnati spacious showroom with equipment displayed. Mobility City Cincinnati owners Wally and Abdallah Othman in front of their Cincinnati wall mural

Owners Wally and Abdallah Othman saw the need and will help Ohioans maintain their quality of life with mobility equipment in Greater Cincinnati OH

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that the Mobility City of Cincinnati Ohio just celebrated its Grand Opening. Residents who are mobility impaired can visit the expansive showroom in Middletown OH for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, they can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service.Mobility City is the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and medical recliner markets. This expansion of the network extends its service area to mobility impaired residents in Hamilton, Butler and Warren Counties Ohio."We are thrilled to bring Mobility City's services to the people of greater Cincinnati OH," said Wally Othman, owner. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their mobility challenges, has access to the equipment they need to lead an independent and active life.""All over Greater Cleveland we are bringing our community the best mobility solutions. Our technicians provide repairs and deliveries with knowledge and compassion." said Abdallah Othman, co-owner. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and personalized care to ensure our clients have the support they need."Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc said, "We welcome franchise owners Wally and Abdullah Othman to our network. These experienced business professionals are passionate about making a positive impact on their community and are eager to bring their expertise to Greater Cincinnati communities."Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc said, "Wally and Abdallah have delivered exceptional service in Butler and Warren Counties for years. With their extensive technical knowledge and dedication, they aim to enhance the independence and well-being of Greater Cincinnati residents."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network toward the goal of total US coverage. With 12 new showrooms opening this summer in top markets, the network will cover over 100 million Americans..One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps. Founders Diane and Vincent Baratta bring to bear over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry to drive company development.The company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

