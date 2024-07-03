Carbon8 Water Revolutionizes Hydration Again With The Infinity Glacier - Next Generation In Sparkling And Chilled Water
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon8 Water, the trailblazer in home carbonators, is proud to introduce the Infinity Glacier, the latest advancement in the Infinity Stream sparkling water maker, offering the ultimate carbonated water experience.
Building on the groundbreaking success of the original model, the Infinity Glacier provides filtered, carbonated, and chilled water.
Featuring a sophisticated design with a smaller footprint, a self-sanitizing tank, and advanced automated cooling, it blends unmatched convenience with contemporary elegance.
Additionally, it can be connected to a water line, ensuring a continuous supply of refreshing water.
“We didn’t just create a product; we set a new standard for how people enjoy sparkling water at home. The Infinity Glacier is our promise to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation. It’s about making every sip an extraordinary experience and looking forward to a future where perfect hydration is effortless and sustainable,” said Carbon8 CEO and Co-founder, Andreas Hansen.
What Makes Carbon8 Water A Cut Above the Rest?
Carbon8 Water was the first of its kind to introduce a countertop carbonator that makes and dispenses sparkling water with one click. Named “the superior soda machine” by Food & Wine, their patented Carbon8Reactor technology mixes water and CO2 with a quick click, providing instant sparkling water.
The Infinity Glacier builds on this technology with new, innovative features.
· Fully Automated Cooling: Maintains water at a refreshing 37.4 degrees, ensuring perfectly chilled water at any time.
· Sleek and Compact Design: Engineered for the smallest footprint possible, it fits seamlessly on any countertop.
· Optional Water Line Hook-Up: Offers the convenience of automatic refills by connecting directly to your water line.
· One-Click Operation: Easily carbonate and chill water with a single touch.
· Advanced Filtration: Features UV light sanitation and a chlorine filter with remineralization for healthy, spring-quality water.
The Carbon8 Infinity Glacier will be available online and at Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, Macy's, and Target.
For more information, visit Carbon8 online and follow them on Instagram.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Carbon8 and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Building on the groundbreaking success of the original model, the Infinity Glacier provides filtered, carbonated, and chilled water.
Featuring a sophisticated design with a smaller footprint, a self-sanitizing tank, and advanced automated cooling, it blends unmatched convenience with contemporary elegance.
Additionally, it can be connected to a water line, ensuring a continuous supply of refreshing water.
“We didn’t just create a product; we set a new standard for how people enjoy sparkling water at home. The Infinity Glacier is our promise to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation. It’s about making every sip an extraordinary experience and looking forward to a future where perfect hydration is effortless and sustainable,” said Carbon8 CEO and Co-founder, Andreas Hansen.
What Makes Carbon8 Water A Cut Above the Rest?
Carbon8 Water was the first of its kind to introduce a countertop carbonator that makes and dispenses sparkling water with one click. Named “the superior soda machine” by Food & Wine, their patented Carbon8Reactor technology mixes water and CO2 with a quick click, providing instant sparkling water.
The Infinity Glacier builds on this technology with new, innovative features.
· Fully Automated Cooling: Maintains water at a refreshing 37.4 degrees, ensuring perfectly chilled water at any time.
· Sleek and Compact Design: Engineered for the smallest footprint possible, it fits seamlessly on any countertop.
· Optional Water Line Hook-Up: Offers the convenience of automatic refills by connecting directly to your water line.
· One-Click Operation: Easily carbonate and chill water with a single touch.
· Advanced Filtration: Features UV light sanitation and a chlorine filter with remineralization for healthy, spring-quality water.
The Carbon8 Infinity Glacier will be available online and at Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, Macy's, and Target.
For more information, visit Carbon8 online and follow them on Instagram.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Carbon8 and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here