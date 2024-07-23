PrestoSmile® and Toothority – The Dental Patient Experience Authority
PrestoSmile®, a pioneer in dental AI technology, partners with Clue Dental Marketing, a North American dental marketing agency, to enhance the dental industry.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, a pioneer in specialized dental AI imaging technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Toothority, a leading dental solutions provider, to revolutionize the dental patient experience and enhance dental team efficiency.
In an era characterized by instant gratification, PrestoSmile® is changing the game by showcasing smile possibilities to patients in just 30 seconds, delivered directly to their mobile phones. This innovative patent pending specialized AI clinical tool eliminates the need for dental teams to spend valuable time chasing down appointments, streamlining the patient scheduling process and increasing team bonuses. By leveraging advanced AI imaging technology, PrestoSmile® provides patients with realistic visualizations of potential dental outcomes, empowering them to make informed decisions about their treatment options.
Billie Prisby, CEO of PrestoSmile®, is excited about the partnership with Toothority, saying, "We're thrilled to team up to create a powerhouse for Dental Team Sales, Education, Patient Experience, and Team Engagement Solutions. Our aim is to revolutionize the dental industry by providing practices with innovative technology and comprehensive solutions."
In addition to PrestoSmile®'s specialized AI Smile possibilities tool, the company is set to unveil a range of other specialized AI tools by the end of the summer. Among these innovations is a Dental Growth Accelerator in a Box, a sales sidekick that complements Toothority’s patient education system, enhancing the overall patient experience and driving practice growth.
The collaboration between PrestoSmile® and Toothority combines over 100 years of collective dental expertise, offering dental practices a new and innovative approach to shaping the future of dentistry. By merging PrestoSmile®'s proprietary specialized AI tools and their 24/7 dental team tools and training with Toothority's state-of-the-art patient centered technology, the partnership aims to enhance patient engagement, streamline team training, and drive practice revenue.
Andrea Fox, CEO of Toothority, emphasized the impact of the collaboration, stating, "The synergies between PrestoSmile® and Toothority will redefine patient engagement and dental team training, setting a new standard for the industry. This partnership will enable dental practices to deliver exceptional patient experiences and drive operational efficiency like never before."
Together, PrestoSmile® and Toothority are set to transform the dental landscape, offering seamless and innovative solutions that empower practices to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.
Billie Jo Prisby
Presto Smile, Inc
+1 8667737865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok