Make PR Great Again Sets New Standards for American Small Business Publicity & Branding
This cost-effective solution empowers small businesses to amplify their brand and harness the power of strategic media exposure to grow and generate leads.
Our goal is to support American small businesses in thriving and competing against larger rivals by offering an affordable, efficient, and user-friendly service.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— German Calas, President
Make PR Great Again (MPRGA) proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking publicity and branding service, set to revolutionize small business media exposure. Reaching over 500 news outlets, including alternative and independent media, this cost-effective solution empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance brand visibility, drive website traffic, and generate leads.
"Make PR Great Again offers exceptional PR and branding services, targeting a broad network of US media to boost brand visibility and traffic across the media landscape," said German Calas, President of Make PR Great Again. "Our goal is to support American small businesses in thriving and competing against larger rivals by offering an affordable, efficient, and user-friendly service."
MPRGA's innovative service taps into an extensive network of media outlets, ensuring broad coverage and enhanced brand visibility. Businesses of all sizes can benefit from this strategic approach, designed to drive significant exposure to their brand/website and generate valuable leads. The affordability and efficiency of our packages make high-quality media exposure accessible to everyone, from small startups to established enterprises.
The user-friendly process begins with businesses providing a topic and contact details. From there, MPRGA's skilled team takes over, crafting expertly written press releases and news stories, and strategically distributing them across an extensive media network. This streamlined approach ensures businesses can focus on their core activities while MPRGA handles their media exposure needs.
The commitment to supporting American businesses is reflected in the team of proud American patriots, dedicated to helping US small businesses succeed. Understanding the unique challenges faced by US SMBs, MPRGA aims to level the playing field by offering services that rival those available to larger competitors.
The impact of MPRGA’s services is evident through glowing testimonials from a diverse range of clients. These testimonials highlight the significant increases in website traffic, leads, and sales experienced by businesses that have utilized these services. With a 99% customer satisfaction rate from 4,700 US small businesses and brands, the effectiveness of this approach is clear.
Beyond mere distribution, MPRGA focuses on crafting compelling narratives that resonate with target audiences. The team of seasoned writers specializes in creating stories that captivate the media and engage readers. Strategic distribution further enhances this, ensuring that news stories and articles reach the most effective outlets, independent industry publishers, and social influencers to connect with the intended audience.
In addition to writing and distribution, MPRGA provides detailed analytics and feedback, granting American businesses valuable insights into the performance and reach of their client’s stories. This data-driven aspect of the service is crucial for optimizing communication strategies to maximize future campaign effectiveness.
Make PR Great Again also offers consultancy and guidance on public relations, digital branding, and crisis management. This ensures that each article isn't just a standalone publication but a strategic part of a broader brand narrative. This holistic approach to public relations ensures that businesses are not just heard but also understood and remembered by their target audiences.
Make PR Great Again’s comprehensive arsenal of services provides an all-encompassing solution for businesses seeking to enhance their brand awareness and drive meaningful results. The blend of extensive media & post-media networks, ease of use, and cost-effective strategies positions MPRGA as the ideal partner for US businesses striving to make a splash in today’s competitive and evolving media environment. Choosing Make PR Great Again means embarking on redefining their brand’s narrative, achieving unparalleled public engagement and recognition.
About Make PR Great Again:
Make PR Great Again specializes in public relations, content writing and distribution, sponsored placements, branding, and reputation management. Focusing on supporting American small businesses, MPRGA offers innovative, affordable, and effective solutions for media exposure and brand enhancement. The team consists of experienced, patriotic professionals dedicated to crafting compelling narratives and driving tangible results.
German Calas
Make PR Great Again
+1 3213215056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram