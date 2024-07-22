PrestoSmile® Powered by AI and Clue Dental Marketing Join Forces to Change the Dental Industry
PrestoSmile®, a pioneer in dental AI technology, partners with Clue Dental Marketing, a dental marketing agency, to enhance the dental industry.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, a cutting-edge specialized dental AI clinical tool revolutionizing the dental industry with proprietary AI tools including instant smile visualizations, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Clue Dental Marketing, a leading dental marketing agency in North America. This collaboration aims to drive innovation, increase revenue, and enhance dental team and patient engagement in dental practices across North America.
PrestoSmile® is at the forefront of addressing the age of instant gratification by providing patients with a glimpse of their smile possibilities in just 30 seconds, directly to their phones. Leveraging several proprietary specialized AI-driven tools, PrestoSmile® enables practice management, growth, along with realistic visualizations of potential dental outcomes, empowering all dental team members and patients to make informed decisions and increasing treatment acceptance rates.
Billie Prisby, CEO of PrestoSmile®, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At PrestoSmile®, we are dedicated to transforming the patient experience and streamlining dental practice operations through the power of specialized AI. Our collaboration with Clue Dental Marketing represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation and change the trajectory of how dentists gain and retain patients."
Clue Dental Marketing, with its innovative marketing strategies and industry expertise, complements PrestoSmile®'s advanced technology with tailored marketing solutions designed to attract new patients and enhance patient retention. Together, the combined forces of PrestoSmile®'s AI-driven tools and Clue Dental Marketing's cutting-edge marketing play are set to redefine patient acquisition and retention strategies for dental practices in North America.
Andrea Fox, CEO of Clue Dental Marketing, commented, "Our partnership with PrestoSmile® marks a new era in dental marketing, where AI-driven tools and innovative marketing strategies converge to create unparalleled value for dental practices. By leveraging the power of technology and marketing, we are poised to change the trajectory of patient acquisition and retention in the dental industry."
The partnership between PrestoSmile® and Clue Dental Marketing signifies a pivotal moment in the dental landscape of North America, promising a future of innovation, growth, and enhanced patient care.
For more information about PrestoSmile® and Clue Dental Marketing, visit their websites at www.prestosmile.com and www.cluedentalmarketing.com.
