TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Erika Silverman and Charles "Chase" Bakaly have been recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.
The attorneys featured represent the “future and an undiminished belief in the opportunity each of them has to make an impact in their chosen field of expertise,” states the publisher. “What started as our hope to shine a light on the future of the legal profession has turned into our own inspiration.”
Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis adds, "We are so proud to have such talented and dedicated attorneys at our firm. Erika and Chase’s inclusion for the second consecutive year exemplifies the bright path they will continue to forge in the field of law."
Erika practices law in the areas of labor and employment and general civil litigation. Prior to joining the firm, she clerked for the United States District Court in the Central District of California where she worked for numerous District Court Judges and drafted orders on a wide range of motions.
Chase represents clients in a variety of disputes. His experience representing and advising an array of corporate and individual clients has resulted in cost-effective litigation aimed at attaining favorable judgments. Outside of his law practice, Chase has served as the Chair and Vice Chair of the Armed Forces Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, which provides pro-bono legal services and assistance to active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.
As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders; Erika and Chase’s recognition represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
The attorneys featured represent the “future and an undiminished belief in the opportunity each of them has to make an impact in their chosen field of expertise,” states the publisher. “What started as our hope to shine a light on the future of the legal profession has turned into our own inspiration.”
Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis adds, "We are so proud to have such talented and dedicated attorneys at our firm. Erika and Chase’s inclusion for the second consecutive year exemplifies the bright path they will continue to forge in the field of law."
Erika practices law in the areas of labor and employment and general civil litigation. Prior to joining the firm, she clerked for the United States District Court in the Central District of California where she worked for numerous District Court Judges and drafted orders on a wide range of motions.
Chase represents clients in a variety of disputes. His experience representing and advising an array of corporate and individual clients has resulted in cost-effective litigation aimed at attaining favorable judgments. Outside of his law practice, Chase has served as the Chair and Vice Chair of the Armed Forces Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, which provides pro-bono legal services and assistance to active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.
As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders; Erika and Chase’s recognition represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
Equinox Strategy Partners
+1 3106016008
email us here